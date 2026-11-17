Jones did not specify what a change could look like, but said that it would impact the coming week as the Cowboys prepare to host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

"I think it would impact this week, but it certainly would be looking to the rest of the season at least," Jones said. "And if anything, we did. And we shouldn't do anything out here that doesn't give us the best chance against the Titans. And that'd cover a lot of the future as well."

"So I think we've just got to look at each week here, each day, put that foot in front of the other, start with them, every team's a challenge. And we've got to look at it that way. There's no need of us looking at this particular time, from my perspective, you don't want to be looking too far in the future. We need to win these next games."

Through 10 games this season, the Cowboys are 32nd in total yards allowed per game (393.8), 32nd in rushing yards allowed per game (154.1) and 30th in points allowed per game (28.2). Their 584 yards allowed to the 49ers on Sunday is the most they've allowed at a game at AT&T Stadium, and fourth-most in franchise history.

In going through the evaluations, how do Jones and the Cowboys separate whether the defensive struggles are a result of coaching, or players?

"Just by the nature of it, it's hard to separate those," Jones said. "But you have such a coordinated effort between, if you will, technique and then if you will scheme and the talents of the players. So you have to take a good look at the mesh of all of it. You can't just go one or the other."

"Now it can be glaring, and sometimes it is glaring. Maybe it's glaring this time. But you've got to put it all in the same evaluation and ask if you're doing the kinds of things with the player with his skills that he's capable or does better. And then you got to ask the ultimate question, do you look at adjustment in the scheme? By the way, this is something that goes on every week with all teams. And this is a very sensitive time for us as it should be, but I think you look at the whole picture."

Part of that picture includes what the Cowboys have done up to this point to try and fix a defense that has struggled for multiple seasons. From hiring a new staff to bringing in widespread personnel change, and then even hiring senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine and trading for Joey Porter Jr. during the season, a lot of attention has gone to that side of the football.

What more can the Cowboys do?

"Well, you've probably seen the repertoire from the standpoint of a scheme," Jones said. "You've probably seen the entire repertoire this year. Now the execution of it, the basically recognition of what the other team is doing, having it matched up right, the right players, the best players you got covering their best for the circumstances, all of that. Now that is an open book as to how you address that. And those are the areas that you concentrate on."

"And first of all, you'd like to think you got the best scheme out there for the circumstances. Doesn't always happen. They have a lot to do with it, your opponent. But then when it comes to the technique, the individual player technique, and I'm going to go back to it, tackling, tackling was glaring. And so to me, those are fundamentals that you begin the entire process with. Got to have players that have the skill, but then they've got to be able to have the right technique."