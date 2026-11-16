Is there a chance Schottenheimer may make a change at position?

"I'm not saying that," Schottenheimer said. "I'm just saying we're still in the process of going through all the film and evaluation of where we stand today."

One of the potential solutions Schottenheimer said the team was looking into was simplifying things on defense.

"I think we got beat pretty good in some man-to-man stuff last night," Schottenheimer said. "The missed tackles is really what got us. We got to lower our target, we got to wrap up a little bit better, we've got to gang tackle a little bit better. Definitely some plays it should've been maybe 12, 14, 18-yard plays, and they ended up going for more than that. But in terms of simplifying, that's definitely a potential solution that we're talking about."

Despite exploring that as an avenue to switch things up defensively, Schottenheimer affirmed that he thinks his players believe in what they're being coached to do.

"I think so," Schottenheimer said. "I believe that. Listening to the guys today and being in the locker room with them and the meetings and all that stuff, I believe that's the case."

One example of that being the case is Cowboys OLB Von Miller's explanation of Christian McCaffrey's 66-yard touchdown with 3:23 remaining in the fourth quarter, where the Cowboys sent a Cover 0 blitz at San Francisco and Miller was responsible for McCaffrey in coverage.

Earlier in the day, Miller took accountability for allowing the play to happen.

"I think what you like about it is if you talk to Von, Von takes responsibility and says he should've made the play," Schottenheimer said. "If you talk to CP, he wishes he would've had that one back. I think that says a lot about our football team and the character, the way these guys are aligned. Makes me proud that they both will take the accountability for it."

Tackling was an issue that Schottenheimer pointed out multiple times as an area Dallas needs to take accountability on and improve moving forward. According to NextGenStats, the Cowboys had 10 missed tackles against San Francisco that led to 91 missed tackle yards allowed.

On Sunday night, Schottenheimer said drills were the way to fix tackling issues, and on Monday said Dallas could make changes to their tackling circuit as one of the things the defense is evaluating as they move forward.

"You preach the lowering of the target, you teach wrapping up," Schottenheimer said of how tackling can get better. "There's some drills we'll do with big bags and things like that. We've got to get better at lowering our target. A couple times we're running out of the deep part of the field and we're going to a knee before we get there. But the biggest thing is the best way to get guys on the ground is to make sure you wrap, and then roll."

Throughout the course of the season, the Cowboys have made multiple changes already to try and fix their defense, from hiring senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine to personnel changes and additions like CB Joey Porter Jr. Still, some of the same problems from early in the season persist in Week 10. What else can Dallas do?

"That's what we're looking at," Schottenheimer said. "The way that we simplify, the way that we're emphasizing the tackling, things like that. We're looking at the things that are leading to the big plays. We're pretty consistent that we're giving up big plays, and we have to be able to stop the bleeding when that happens.