Jerry Jones details 'all-in' approach to offseason

"I would anticipate – with looking ahead at our key contracts that we'd like to address – we will be all in," Jones said. "I would anticipate we will be all in at the end of this year. So when you say is there any thought…we will push the hell out of it."

"It will be going all in on different people than you've done in the past. We will be going all in. We've seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build it for the future. It's the best way I've ever said. And that ought to answer a lot of questions."

Staying put in free agency?

Jones talked about the need to “disrupt” in order to have better success in 2024, and in looking at potential offseason ways to do that, free agency looms as a possibility. With big names set to hit the free agent market at positions of need and over a quarter of the Cowboys' active roster set to be free agents, an opportunity could exist to make that mark before the team makes it way back for OTAs in the summer.

Here is what Jones had to say on those thoughts.

"It would be disruptive to not do a free agent, as far as what we did last year," he said. "I think you could anticipate us having some influence here and being involved in some free agents, subject to the right free agent that we can get under the right contract."

'Rightful' fan disappointment