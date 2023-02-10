Jerry Jones Give Statements on Howley, Ware, Dak

PHOENIX – It was a big night for the Cowboys on Thursday in Arizona, and it all seemed to happen in a matter of minutes.

Towards the end of the NFL Honors show, two former Cowboys – DeMarcus Ware and Chuck Howley – were named to the 2023 class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Minutes later, Dak Prescott closed the show with an amazing speech after winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones, who was on the stage to introduce Ware as an official inductee, gave three statements on the award-winning trio.

Jerry Jones on Chuck Howley:

As a key member of the feared "Doomsday Defense" and one of the best linebackers to ever play this game, this is an honor long overdue for Chuck Howley. There never was, and may never be, another player who is at his best in the biggest games like Chuck was. His speed and athletic ability made him one of the most versatile defenders in his time. It was a testament to his impact on the game when Chuck was named Super Bowl MVP, evenwhen losing the game. Congratulations to Chuck and the Howley family for this great honor.

Jerry Jones on D-Ware:

I couldn't be more proud of - and happy for - DeMarcus Ware for this well-deserved recognition. His approach to the game, on and off the field, embodied all the traits it takes to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a ferocious pass rusher on the field and a true leader and role model in the locker room and in the community. We knew from the first moment he stepped on the practice field that DeMarcus was destined for greatness. The extra effort and time that he put in at practice to teach and help our offensive line be the best they could be was extraordinary and yet another example of the total team commitment he had and how it consumed him. DeMarcus earned this very rare and special place in NFL history every single day of his career, and it is truly wonderful that he will now be recognized in the Hall.

Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott: