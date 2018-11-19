Jerry Jones HOF Exhibit Now At The Star

Nov 19, 2018 at 05:09 PM
Jerry-Jones-HOF-Exhibit-Now-At-The-Star-hero

FRISCO, Texas – As the holiday season begins, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones received a surprise early gift from family and friends Monday: a special Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit commemorating Jones' 2017 induction.

The Hall of Fame display now resides permanently inside The Star in Frisco as one of many unique pieces of Cowboys history that fans can see on a tour of the franchise's new World Corporate Headquarters.

The exhibit includes a replica of Jones' Hall of Fame bust, a replica gold jacket and the authentic custom gold sneakers Jones wore on his induction night, complete with the shoe box containing Nike co-founder Phil Knight's congratulatory note. A compilation video celebrating Jones' career plays on a flat-screen TV adjacent to the glass display.

The Jones family and close friends and colleagues gathered at the exhibit to surprise him Monday. The unveiling came as complete surprise to the longtime Cowboys owner/GM, less than 24 hours after the team returned from Atlanta with a 22-19 road victory over the Falcons.

Last August, Jones was formally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 as a contributor, joining Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, Kenny Easley, Jason Taylor, LaDainian Tomlinson and Kurt Warner.

Since purchasing the Cowboys in 1989, Jones has expanded the franchise's global reach with three Super Bowl victories and has been an influential figure in growing the NFL brand.

For information on purchasing tickets for a tour of The Star, visit https://www.thestarinfrisco.com/tours.

