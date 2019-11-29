Jerry Jones Not Making A Coaching Change

Jones wasn't just emphatic with his "no," but he also explained his reasoning in why.

"This is not the time," he said. "For me, I'm looking ahead at another ball game and I'm looking ahead at winning four or five straight and helping write the story that they'll talk about how it looked like you were down and out and you got it back."

Sitting here at 6-6, that sounds like an awfully tall order. The Cowboys have yet to beat a team that with a winning record, as Jones was reminded on several occasions. They have dropped games to four playoff contenders, adding insult to injury with a 24-22 loss to the 4-7 New York Jets.

Having said all that, the Cowboys remain on top of the NFC East. Thanks to the benefit of tiebreakers, they will remain there through the weekend, no matter what the Philadelphia Eagles do on Sunday against Miami.

To hear it from him, Jones is expecting his team to reverse its fortunes in the month of December -- and he still trusts that he has the personnel in place for them to do so.

"Every decision that I make over the next month will be with an eye in mind to get us in the Super Bowl, now," he said.

Let it not be said that Jones isn't self-aware, though. Coming off a double-digit loss at home, it's hard to imagine the Cowboys stringing together a month of good results. Next week features a daunting cold weather to road trip, and that's followed by back-to-back games against playoff contenders -- the Rams and Eagles.