Jerry Jones: OL Play Wasn't Meeting Standard

The problems have come in the passing game, where the offensive line has been uncharacteristically leaky. The Cowboys have surrendered 23 sacks already after just seven games, which puts them in the bottom 10 of the league.

Compare that to 2016, when they allowed just 28 sacks all season, or even 2017, when they allowed just 32, and it's easy to see why a change was made.

"I'd say after seven games it's fair to say that we weren't getting the job done to the standard," Jones said.

Jones was sure not to pin all the blame on Alexander, who he praised for his success during a 26-year NFL coaching career. But while the success of the offensive line is tied up between coaches and players, Jones said he's optimistic that the promotion of Colombo, as well as the addition of Hudson Houck as an advisor would help shake things up.