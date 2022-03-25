Jones Receives "Distinguished American" Award

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones recently received the Walter Camp Football Foundation's 2021 Distinguished American Award.

The annual award is presented to an individual "who has utilized his or her talents to attain great success in business, private life or public service and who may have accomplished that which no other has done."

Without question one of the most impactful contributors in NFL history, Jones saw his accomplishments recognized in 2017 with enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as just the 15th owner to earn a bust in Canton.

That same year, Jones was selected as one of the 100 Greatest Living Business Minds in commemoration of Forbes magazine's 100th year anniversary, and he also was recognized for his career contributions to sports in America by being named the 2017 recipient of the Sports Business Journal's Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 1995, Jones became the first NFL owner to win three Super Bowl championships in his first seven years with a franchise, as the Cowboys established one of the greatest dynasties in league history.

The on-field success is obvious. But Jones' business and marketing influence has also helped the NFL exponentially grow its economic footprint. And his vision and leadership provided the driving influence behind the concept, design and construction of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas -- a venue that is recognized internationally as perhaps the most spectacular and state-of-the-art sports stadium in the world.

Additionally, The Star in Frisco, Texas -- a 91-acre mixed-use development that's also home to Frisco ISD high school football -- has reimagined the possibilities for an NFL training facility.

The Jones family is also actively involved in numerous civic and charitable causes, including The Salvation Army. For over 20 years, the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day halftime show has been a national showcase to kick off The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year, was also selected as the Walter Camp Football Foundation's 2021 Man of the Year.