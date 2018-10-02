Jerry Jones: Romo Will Be In Ring Of Honor

FRISCO, Texas – Jerry Jones made waves last week when he hinted that Tony Romo will go into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.

The Cowboys' owner/general manager was featured in the documentary "Tony Romo: A Football Life," which premiered on NFL Network last week, where he said he couldn't think of someone more deserving than the retired quarterback.

Asked about it on Tuesday morning during his weekly interview with **105.3 FM The Fan**, Jones confirmed as much – although he's not ready to put a date on it.

"The bottom line is the answer is that is, yes, he will be in the Ring of Honor," Jones said. "Now, the details will follow."

This isn't exactly unforeseen news. Romo retired in the spring of 2017 after injuries derailed the final two years of his career, but he ended his career holding the vast majority of the Cowboys' important passing records. He is the franchise's all-time leader in career passing yardage and passing touchdowns, and his career quarterback rating and completion percentage are among the best in NFL history.

"If I had to list my No. 1 disappointment since owning the Cowboys, it would be not to have gotten Tony Romo to a Super Bowl," Jones said. "He's deserving of it. He's that caliber of quarterback."

Even without a long track record of playoff success, Romo's résumé is undoubtedly deserving of commemoration. Aside from that, his NFL profile only figures to grow in the coming years, as he has maintained his track record of success as the lead analyst for CBS' NFL broadcasts.

When exactly he will see his name enshrined at AT&T Stadium, Jones isn't ready to say. But it won't be surprising when the four-time Pro Bowler eventually takes his place alongside the other Cowboy greats.