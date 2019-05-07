Jones Family Breaks Ground On Hope Lodge

"When someone's driving out of that driveway and they don't know how they're going to buy the gas or where they're going to eat or how they're going to stay, but they've got to get a loved one some care, we want to try to help out a little bit," Jerry Jones said on Tuesday at the ceremony. "That's what this place does. Hopefully, intangibly, they'll know that a lot of people care about them."

That care will be evident, judging from the amenities offered by the facility, which is slated to open in early 2021. The 40,000 square-foot Hope Lodge will include 50 private guest suites and feature common living areas, dining room, laundry facilities, a library, a meditation room and an outdoor garden.

Patients and their caregivers staying at the facility will also have access to the current offerings of the American Cancer Society's programs and services.

All told, The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge is expected to provide more than 18,000 nights of free lodging per year for cancer patients traveling to Dallas.

"It touches us all. I've had so many players, for instance, that have dealt vicariously or directly, with cancer," Jerry Jones said. "Dak Prescott lost his mom, as an example that's well known."

The universal nature of the problem is something Jones cited more than once. Given the visibility of the Cowboys' brand, he said it was important to his family to use it to help others.