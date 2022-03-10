Jones' Longtime Assistant Marylyn Love Passes Away

The Dallas Cowboys lost a beloved member of its family Thursday with the passing of Marylyn Love, the longtime executive assistant to Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones.

Jones provided this statement on Marylyn, who began working alongside him over four decades ago, well before he bought the Cowboys franchise in 1989:

"The entire Dallas Cowboys organization is devastated by the news of Marylyn's passing. Marylyn has been by my side, she has been my rock, my voice, my calm in the storm for more than 40 years.

Marylyn was respected and loved by everyone who passed by her desk or spoke with her on the phone. She was our foundation. Marylyn helped shape this franchise as one of very few people who have been with me and my family since Day 1.

I will never forget the day she left that law firm in Oklahoma to join me. That day changed my life. That day changed the life of many.

Deion Sanders said it best, in his Hall of Fame acceptance speech, when he said, 'Marylyn covering for Jerry was the greatest cover corner in the NFL,' and no truer words could be spoken.

Marylyn had a great impact on and earned the respect of many players and coaches over the years. She was as integral as anybody in the success of the Dallas Cowboys. Those relationships she built were long-lasting.

Marylyn's work ethic was unmatched. She set the tone for the entire organization. Marylyn was the first one in the building and the last one to leave every day.