Jourdan Lewis Expected To Start Camp on PUP

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones was on-hand at The Star on Monday morning as the Cowboys, in collaboration with Shriner's Children's Hospital, announced the arrival of the 99th annual East-West Shrine Bowl to The Star on Feb. 1, 2024.

After the announcement, Jones shed some light on the status surrounding Jourdan Lewis and his recovery from a Lisfranc (foot) injury suffered in the Cowboys' week seven win over Detroit last season, as he said that it is looking "pretty definitive" that Lewis will go on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list at the start of training camp.

As a result, Jones and the front office are looking at the cornerback position closely when it comes to adding depth and competition.

"With Lewis looking more and more – maybe not more and more, it's looking pretty definitive – that he'll go on PUP, we could use a little depth at corner just for numbers," Jones said.

That could extend to the bottom of the roster where training camp could prove to be a big opportunity for a player at any position looking to make a big jump this offseason, not just at cornerback.

"We'll see if we want to trade any guys out here after we're done with these last couple of weeks," he said. "There's a chance we may trade some guys out that we don't want to take to camp, and we'll replace that guy with another at the same position."