Just 8: Introducing the 2026 Wide Receivers

Will the Cowboys keep five receivers or six? Does Turpin count as a receiver or return specialist? Can they keep some on the practice squad? Is CeeDee or Pickens the WR1? Does it really matter?
All of those questions are just some of the ones that get discussed at various points of training camp and the preseason. And for the most part, many of them have been answered. The Cowboys kept six on the roster with two more on the practice squad.
Here's a look at all eight wide receivers on the Cowboys' overall roster as we inch closer to the 2026 regular season:
The Cowboys might have the very best WR room in the NFL. We know who's at the top of the list but check the entire depth chart - top to bottom.