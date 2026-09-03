 Skip to main content
Advertising

Featured - Just 8 | 2026

Just 8: Introducing the 2026 Wide Receivers

Sep 03, 2026 at 02:10 PM
Author Image
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

09_03_ Just 8

Will the Cowboys keep five receivers or six? Does Turpin count as a receiver or return specialist? Can they keep some on the practice squad? Is CeeDee or Pickens the WR1? Does it really matter?

All of those questions are just some of the ones that get discussed at various points of training camp and the preseason. And for the most part, many of them have been answered. The Cowboys kept six on the roster with two more on the practice squad.

Here's a look at all eight wide receivers on the Cowboys' overall roster as we inch closer to the 2026 regular season:

Just 8: Introducing the 2026 Wide Receivers

The Cowboys might have the very best WR room in the NFL. We know who's at the top of the list but check the entire depth chart - top to bottom.

Jordan Hudson – After a relatively quiet training camp, Hudson found himself in the headlines for a couple of reasons towards the end of the preseason. The former SMU standout was on the list of players who received a temporary restraining order (TRO) by a Dallas judge to return to college football for a fifth season. However, that was before Hudson played his best game of the preseason, totaling 97 yards and a touchdown catch. Hudson said his focus was to remain with the Cowboys and make the team, and he ended up on the practice squad.
1 / 16

Jordan Hudson – After a relatively quiet training camp, Hudson found himself in the headlines for a couple of reasons towards the end of the preseason. The former SMU standout was on the list of players who received a temporary restraining order (TRO) by a Dallas judge to return to college football for a fifth season. However, that was before Hudson played his best game of the preseason, totaling 97 yards and a touchdown catch. Hudson said his focus was to remain with the Cowboys and make the team, and he ended up on the practice squad.

Anthony Smith – The only draft pick not to make the 53-man roster, it wasn't because Smith didn't have his moments to shine. More than anything, he didn't have the big plays Camden Brown made, which prompted the Cowboys to keep the undrafted receiver on the roster. Still, Smith has a trait that few others on this team possess and that's raw speed. Smith had a few plays in camp and the preseason where he was able to utilize that speed, but not with consistency. Still, a spot on the practice squad will be good for Smith, who can continue to develop his route-running while he's surrounded by some of the best receivers in the NFL.
2 / 16

Anthony Smith – The only draft pick not to make the 53-man roster, it wasn't because Smith didn't have his moments to shine. More than anything, he didn't have the big plays Camden Brown made, which prompted the Cowboys to keep the undrafted receiver on the roster. Still, Smith has a trait that few others on this team possess and that's raw speed. Smith had a few plays in camp and the preseason where he was able to utilize that speed, but not with consistency. Still, a spot on the practice squad will be good for Smith, who can continue to develop his route-running while he's surrounded by some of the best receivers in the NFL.

Camden Brown – In one preseason game, he went from the "other No. 6" to a household name. That's what scoring two touchdowns against Seattle did for Camden Brown. More than anything, it showed the Cowboys he could make big plays under the lights, as he did the next week in Arizona and then again in the preseason finale. All Brown did was make plays, either in Oxnard or the games and that earned him a spot on the 53-man roster, and earned him another jersey number, since Donovan Ezeiruaku already wears No. 6. So Brown has moved to No. 80 and will now need to refine his special teams skills so he can get a spot on the game-day roster each week.
3 / 16

Camden Brown – In one preseason game, he went from the "other No. 6" to a household name. That's what scoring two touchdowns against Seattle did for Camden Brown. More than anything, it showed the Cowboys he could make big plays under the lights, as he did the next week in Arizona and then again in the preseason finale. All Brown did was make plays, either in Oxnard or the games and that earned him a spot on the 53-man roster, and earned him another jersey number, since Donovan Ezeiruaku already wears No. 6. So Brown has moved to No. 80 and will now need to refine his special teams skills so he can get a spot on the game-day roster each week.

just8_flournoy
4 / 16
Jonathan Mingo – When training camp began, it seemed as if Mingo might have been on the outside looking in for the roster, considering there were other veteran receivers in the mix. But just like Brown got noticed in the Seattle game, Mingo did the same, mainly for his hustle play on special teams. Couple that with some good plays at receiver, and then an explosive touchdown catch in the next game in Arizona and Mingo earned his chance to be on the team. His play on special teams will likely keep him on the 45-man game day roster.
5 / 16

Jonathan Mingo – When training camp began, it seemed as if Mingo might have been on the outside looking in for the roster, considering there were other veteran receivers in the mix. But just like Brown got noticed in the Seattle game, Mingo did the same, mainly for his hustle play on special teams. Couple that with some good plays at receiver, and then an explosive touchdown catch in the next game in Arizona and Mingo earned his chance to be on the team. His play on special teams will likely keep him on the 45-man game day roster.

KaVontae Turpin – One of the best kick returners in the NFL, Turpin easily had his best training camp as a wide receiver. Turpin didn't play in the preseason games, but in the practices and scrimmages, he was a difference maker. The speed he possesses is unmatched and while Turpin has shown the ability to be dangerous in the open field, he's also continuing to develop his game as an offensive weapon – either on the outside, in the slot, or at times in the backfield.
6 / 16

KaVontae Turpin – One of the best kick returners in the NFL, Turpin easily had his best training camp as a wide receiver. Turpin didn't play in the preseason games, but in the practices and scrimmages, he was a difference maker. The speed he possesses is unmatched and while Turpin has shown the ability to be dangerous in the open field, he's also continuing to develop his game as an offensive weapon – either on the outside, in the slot, or at times in the backfield.

*George Pickens *– The Cowboys didn't get a long-term deal done with Pickens in the offseason, so he'll play on the $27.2 million franchise tag for the season. If there was a question how Pickens might respond to being on the tag, he answered it by having one of the best training camps of any player on the roster. In fact, the DallasCowboys.com staff voted him as the Top Camper out in Oxnard, with his consistent big-play ability. If he's actually the No. 2 receiver on this team, there's likely not a better one in the NFL.
7 / 16

George Pickens– The Cowboys didn't get a long-term deal done with Pickens in the offseason, so he'll play on the $27.2 million franchise tag for the season. If there was a question how Pickens might respond to being on the tag, he answered it by having one of the best training camps of any player on the roster. In fact, the DallasCowboys.com staff voted him as the Top Camper out in Oxnard, with his consistent big-play ability. If he's actually the No. 2 receiver on this team, there's likely not a better one in the NFL.

CeeDee Lamb – Don't look now, but this is Year 7 for Lamb, who is making his claim as one of the best No. 88s in Cowboys history. This year, Lamb enters the season with 7,416 receiving yards and is set to pass both Dez Bryant (7,459) and Drew Pearson this year. But even Lamb admitted this past training camp wasn't his best, but he was candid about the reasoning, stating that he uses camp as a time to experiment with new aspects of his game. Make no mistake, Lamb is one of the NFL's top receivers and he'll be looking to take this offense to an even higher level in 2026.
8 / 16

CeeDee Lamb – Don't look now, but this is Year 7 for Lamb, who is making his claim as one of the best No. 88s in Cowboys history. This year, Lamb enters the season with 7,416 receiving yards and is set to pass both Dez Bryant (7,459) and Drew Pearson this year. But even Lamb admitted this past training camp wasn't his best, but he was candid about the reasoning, stating that he uses camp as a time to experiment with new aspects of his game. Make no mistake, Lamb is one of the NFL's top receivers and he'll be looking to take this offense to an even higher level in 2026.

*Anthony Smith (WR, 7th round, 2026) * – Of the seven players in this 2026 draft class, Smith appears to be the only on for now that isn't a lock to make it. And it's not because he hasn't performed well, but undrafted rookie Camden Brown has been better, especially in the preseason games. And Jonathan Mingo has also shined, make them the fifth and sixth receivers. So keeping Smith should be tough to do, although he does possess more speed than just about any receiver on the roster.
9 / 16

Anthony Smith (WR, 7th round, 2026) – Of the seven players in this 2026 draft class, Smith appears to be the only on for now that isn't a lock to make it. And it's not because he hasn't performed well, but undrafted rookie Camden Brown has been better, especially in the preseason games. And Jonathan Mingo has also shined, make them the fifth and sixth receivers. So keeping Smith should be tough to do, although he does possess more speed than just about any receiver on the roster.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*Ajani Cornelius (OL, 6th round, 2025) * – Having played both guard and tackle during this training camp, Cornelius has shown some versatility – which is always a great trait for backup linemen. Will it be enough to make the team for a second season? We'll soon find out but Cornelius might not get the chance to play another game this preseason, considering he's been out the last few practices with an injury.
10 / 16

Ajani Cornelius (OL, 6th round, 2025) – Having played both guard and tackle during this training camp, Cornelius has shown some versatility – which is always a great trait for backup linemen. Will it be enough to make the team for a second season? We'll soon find out but Cornelius might not get the chance to play another game this preseason, considering he's been out the last few practices with an injury.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Jay Toia (DT, 7th round, 2025) * - While he made the team as a rookie last year, Toia finds himself in a much tougher situation, surrounded by even better defensive tackles. Think about when Toia was drafted back in April of 2025, none of the top players in the DT room were even here, including Kenny Clark, who was acquired before the season in the Micah Parsons trade. Since then, the Cowboys have added Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Bullard, Otito Ogbonnia and LT Overton. All of them are expected to make the team, leaving little room for Toia to find a spot.
11 / 16

Jay Toia (DT, 7th round, 2025) - While he made the team as a rookie last year, Toia finds himself in a much tougher situation, surrounded by even better defensive tackles. Think about when Toia was drafted back in April of 2025, none of the top players in the DT room were even here, including Kenny Clark, who was acquired before the season in the Micah Parsons trade. Since then, the Cowboys have added Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Bullard, Otito Ogbonnia and LT Overton. All of them are expected to make the team, leaving little room for Toia to find a spot.

David Becker/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*Phil Mafah (RB, 7th round, 2025) * – One of the more intriguing roster battles on this team is at running back, where Mafah has been much better than he was last year as a rookie. Still, he's not the only back trying to make these last few spots. Jayden Blue, drafted two rounds higher than Mafah, will probably make this team. But the big question mark likely comes down to Mafah vs. Malik Davis, a steady veteran back who has shined again this year. There's also Israel Abinikanda in the mix. This one might come down to Friday night's performance against the Saints. Mafah had just one carry last week against Arizona, but scored a touchdown.
12 / 16

Phil Mafah (RB, 7th round, 2025) – One of the more intriguing roster battles on this team is at running back, where Mafah has been much better than he was last year as a rookie. Still, he's not the only back trying to make these last few spots. Jayden Blue, drafted two rounds higher than Mafah, will probably make this team. But the big question mark likely comes down to Mafah vs. Malik Davis, a steady veteran back who has shined again this year. There's also Israel Abinikanda in the mix. This one might come down to Friday night's performance against the Saints. Mafah had just one carry last week against Arizona, but scored a touchdown.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Marist Liufau (OLB, 3rd round, 2024) *– It's somewhat surprising that Liufau finds himself on this list before his third pro season. And who knows, he might have enough supporters on the staff and in the building to be off the bubble. He's a good special teams player and while he might be a "tweener" in between edge rusher and linebacker, those guys typically fare well on special teams. Liufau has a shot to make the roster but it's not a given considering the Cowboys have more depth at linebacker and edge rusher.
13 / 16

Marist Liufau (OLB, 3rd round, 2024)– It's somewhat surprising that Liufau finds himself on this list before his third pro season. And who knows, he might have enough supporters on the staff and in the building to be off the bubble. He's a good special teams player and while he might be a "tweener" in between edge rusher and linebacker, those guys typically fare well on special teams. Liufau has a shot to make the roster but it's not a given considering the Cowboys have more depth at linebacker and edge rusher.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Caelen Carson (CB, 5th round, 2024) * - Another player who could use a big game Friday night. When Carson was a rookie, he actually played well enough to earn a starting spot but after some untimely injuries, Carson has never returned to form that we saw early on. Still, he's made occasional plays both in practice and games and there is always that hope that he'll find his groove again. Since the Cowboys are still looking for that fourth corner, Carson still has a shot to make this team.
14 / 16

Caelen Carson (CB, 5th round, 2024) - Another player who could use a big game Friday night. When Carson was a rookie, he actually played well enough to earn a starting spot but after some untimely injuries, Carson has never returned to form that we saw early on. Still, he's made occasional plays both in practice and games and there is always that hope that he'll find his groove again. Since the Cowboys are still looking for that fourth corner, Carson still has a shot to make this team.

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nate Thomas (OL, 7th round, 2024) - This is one player who is arguably done enough to make the roster. A relatively young player with a lot of upside, Thomas has played both left and right tackle during the preseason and is likely to be the swing tackle right now. The only reason that wouldn't happen is if the Cowboys decide to upgrade the position from the outside. Even then, it seems Thomas is relatively safe but at such a premium position, nothing is a guarantee at this point.
15 / 16

Nate Thomas (OL, 7th round, 2024) - This is one player who is arguably done enough to make the roster. A relatively young player with a lot of upside, Thomas has played both left and right tackle during the preseason and is likely to be the swing tackle right now. The only reason that wouldn't happen is if the Cowboys decide to upgrade the position from the outside. Even then, it seems Thomas is relatively safe but at such a premium position, nothing is a guarantee at this point.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Sam Williams (OLB, 2nd round, 2022) * - Probably the most accomplished player on this list and the most veteran of the group, Williams hasn't fully locked up his spot as well. The addition of Von Miller a few weeks ago has crowded the pass-rushing room even more. Could Williams be the odd man? Perhaps James Houston as well? Williams does provide some unique special teams ability with his history of blocking kicks. He's got burst and quickness that is rare from pass rushers but will that be enough in the end? The fact Williams was playing in the fourth quarter of last week's game in Arizona is reason enough to believe he's still fighting for a spot.
16 / 16

Sam Williams (OLB, 2nd round, 2022) - Probably the most accomplished player on this list and the most veteran of the group, Williams hasn't fully locked up his spot as well. The addition of Von Miller a few weeks ago has crowded the pass-rushing room even more. Could Williams be the odd man? Perhaps James Houston as well? Williams does provide some unique special teams ability with his history of blocking kicks. He's got burst and quickness that is rare from pass rushers but will that be enough in the end? The fact Williams was playing in the fourth quarter of last week's game in Arizona is reason enough to believe he's still fighting for a spot.

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Just 8: Williams, Liufau among drafted Cowboys still on the bubble

With the roster cuts approaching this weekend, there are some tough decisions to make, especially with a few drafted players over the years still fighting for spots.

Advertising