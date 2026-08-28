Just 8: Williams, Liufau among drafted Cowboys still on the bubble

Training camp is over. After Friday's game with the Saints, the preseason will be in the books as well. Two days later, the Cowboys will trim the roster down to 53 players. So needless to say, time is running out for players to make a lasting impression.
And with this being one of the more competitive offseasons in recent years, the Cowboys will have some tough decisions to make in pairing down this roster. But it's not just going to be the young players on the bubble as the Cowboys have some familiar names and faces still on the fence to make this team.
While Brian Schottenheimer and the coaching staff have not revealed their hand, we've got a decent idea of the players still fighting for jobs. And some of them were actually drafted by the Cowboys over the years.
While there are some close "honorable mentions" such as Jayden Blue and Luke Schoonmaker, who both appeared to have done enough for now, here's a look at 8 other drafted Cowboys seemingly still on the fence to make this roster:
With the roster cuts approaching this weekend, there are some tough decisions to make, especially with a few drafted players over the years still fighting for spots.