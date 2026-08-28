Just 8: Williams, Liufau among drafted Cowboys still on the bubble

4 / 8

Phil Mafah (RB, 7th round, 2025) – One of the more intriguing roster battles on this team is at running back, where Mafah has been much better than he was last year as a rookie. Still, he's not the only back trying to make these last few spots. Jayden Blue, drafted two rounds higher than Mafah, will probably make this team. But the big question mark likely comes down to Mafah vs. Malik Davis, a steady veteran back who has shined again this year. There's also Israel Abinikanda in the mix. This one might come down to Friday night's performance against the Saints. Mafah had just one carry last week against Arizona, but scored a touchdown.