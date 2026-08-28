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Featured - Just 8 | 2026

Just 8: Williams, Liufau among drafted Cowboys still on the bubble

Aug 28, 2026 at 10:10 AM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

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Training camp is over. After Friday's game with the Saints, the preseason will be in the books as well. Two days later, the Cowboys will trim the roster down to 53 players. So needless to say, time is running out for players to make a lasting impression.

And with this being one of the more competitive offseasons in recent years, the Cowboys will have some tough decisions to make in pairing down this roster. But it's not just going to be the young players on the bubble as the Cowboys have some familiar names and faces still on the fence to make this team.

While Brian Schottenheimer and the coaching staff have not revealed their hand, we've got a decent idea of the players still fighting for jobs. And some of them were actually drafted by the Cowboys over the years.

While there are some close "honorable mentions" such as Jayden Blue and Luke Schoonmaker, who both appeared to have done enough for now, here's a look at 8 other drafted Cowboys seemingly still on the fence to make this roster:

Just 8: Cowboys draft picks still on the bubble

With the roster cuts approaching this weekend, there are some tough decisions to make, especially with a few drafted players over the years still fighting for spots.

*Anthony Smith (WR, 7th round, 2026) * – Of the seven players in this 2026 draft class, Smith appears to be the only on for now that isn't a lock to make it. And it's not because he hasn't performed well, but undrafted rookie Camden Brown has been better, especially in the preseason games. And Jonathan Mingo has also shined, make them the fifth and sixth receivers. So keeping Smith should be tough to do, although he does possess more speed than just about any receiver on the roster.
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Anthony Smith (WR, 7th round, 2026) – Of the seven players in this 2026 draft class, Smith appears to be the only on for now that isn't a lock to make it. And it's not because he hasn't performed well, but undrafted rookie Camden Brown has been better, especially in the preseason games. And Jonathan Mingo has also shined, make them the fifth and sixth receivers. So keeping Smith should be tough to do, although he does possess more speed than just about any receiver on the roster.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*Ajani Cornelius (OL, 6th round, 2025) * – Having played both guard and tackle during this training camp, Cornelius has shown some versatility – which is always a great trait for backup linemen. Will it be enough to make the team for a second season? We'll soon find out but Cornelius might not get the chance to play another game this preseason, considering he's been out the last few practices with an injury.
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Ajani Cornelius (OL, 6th round, 2025) – Having played both guard and tackle during this training camp, Cornelius has shown some versatility – which is always a great trait for backup linemen. Will it be enough to make the team for a second season? We'll soon find out but Cornelius might not get the chance to play another game this preseason, considering he's been out the last few practices with an injury.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Jay Toia (DT, 7th round, 2025) * - While he made the team as a rookie last year, Toia finds himself in a much tougher situation, surrounded by even better defensive tackles. Think about when Toia was drafted back in April of 2025, none of the top players in the DT room were even here, including Kenny Clark, who was acquired before the season in the Micah Parsons trade. Since then, the Cowboys have added Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Bullard, Otito Ogbonnia and LT Overton. All of them are expected to make the team, leaving little room for Toia to find a spot.
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Jay Toia (DT, 7th round, 2025) - While he made the team as a rookie last year, Toia finds himself in a much tougher situation, surrounded by even better defensive tackles. Think about when Toia was drafted back in April of 2025, none of the top players in the DT room were even here, including Kenny Clark, who was acquired before the season in the Micah Parsons trade. Since then, the Cowboys have added Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Bullard, Otito Ogbonnia and LT Overton. All of them are expected to make the team, leaving little room for Toia to find a spot.

David Becker/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*Phil Mafah (RB, 7th round, 2025) * – One of the more intriguing roster battles on this team is at running back, where Mafah has been much better than he was last year as a rookie. Still, he's not the only back trying to make these last few spots. Jayden Blue, drafted two rounds higher than Mafah, will probably make this team. But the big question mark likely comes down to Mafah vs. Malik Davis, a steady veteran back who has shined again this year. There's also Israel Abinikanda in the mix. This one might come down to Friday night's performance against the Saints. Mafah had just one carry last week against Arizona, but scored a touchdown.
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Phil Mafah (RB, 7th round, 2025) – One of the more intriguing roster battles on this team is at running back, where Mafah has been much better than he was last year as a rookie. Still, he's not the only back trying to make these last few spots. Jayden Blue, drafted two rounds higher than Mafah, will probably make this team. But the big question mark likely comes down to Mafah vs. Malik Davis, a steady veteran back who has shined again this year. There's also Israel Abinikanda in the mix. This one might come down to Friday night's performance against the Saints. Mafah had just one carry last week against Arizona, but scored a touchdown.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Marist Liufau (OLB, 3rd round, 2024) *– It's somewhat surprising that Liufau finds himself on this list before his third pro season. And who knows, he might have enough supporters on the staff and in the building to be off the bubble. He's a good special teams player and while he might be a "tweener" in between edge rusher and linebacker, those guys typically fare well on special teams. Liufau has a shot to make the roster but it's not a given considering the Cowboys have more depth at linebacker and edge rusher.
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Marist Liufau (OLB, 3rd round, 2024)– It's somewhat surprising that Liufau finds himself on this list before his third pro season. And who knows, he might have enough supporters on the staff and in the building to be off the bubble. He's a good special teams player and while he might be a "tweener" in between edge rusher and linebacker, those guys typically fare well on special teams. Liufau has a shot to make the roster but it's not a given considering the Cowboys have more depth at linebacker and edge rusher.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Caelen Carson (CB, 5th round, 2024) * - Another player who could use a big game Friday night. When Carson was a rookie, he actually played well enough to earn a starting spot but after some untimely injuries, Carson has never returned to form that we saw early on. Still, he's made occasional plays both in practice and games and there is always that hope that he'll find his groove again. Since the Cowboys are still looking for that fourth corner, Carson still has a shot to make this team.
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Caelen Carson (CB, 5th round, 2024) - Another player who could use a big game Friday night. When Carson was a rookie, he actually played well enough to earn a starting spot but after some untimely injuries, Carson has never returned to form that we saw early on. Still, he's made occasional plays both in practice and games and there is always that hope that he'll find his groove again. Since the Cowboys are still looking for that fourth corner, Carson still has a shot to make this team.

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nate Thomas (OL, 7th round, 2024) - This is one player who is arguably done enough to make the roster. A relatively young player with a lot of upside, Thomas has played both left and right tackle during the preseason and is likely to be the swing tackle right now. The only reason that wouldn't happen is if the Cowboys decide to upgrade the position from the outside. Even then, it seems Thomas is relatively safe but at such a premium position, nothing is a guarantee at this point.
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Nate Thomas (OL, 7th round, 2024) - This is one player who is arguably done enough to make the roster. A relatively young player with a lot of upside, Thomas has played both left and right tackle during the preseason and is likely to be the swing tackle right now. The only reason that wouldn't happen is if the Cowboys decide to upgrade the position from the outside. Even then, it seems Thomas is relatively safe but at such a premium position, nothing is a guarantee at this point.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Sam Williams (OLB, 2nd round, 2022) * - Probably the most accomplished player on this list and the most veteran of the group, Williams hasn't fully locked up his spot as well. The addition of Von Miller a few weeks ago has crowded the pass-rushing room even more. Could Williams be the odd man? Perhaps James Houston as well? Williams does provide some unique special teams ability with his history of blocking kicks. He's got burst and quickness that is rare from pass rushers but will that be enough in the end? The fact Williams was playing in the fourth quarter of last week's game in Arizona is reason enough to believe he's still fighting for a spot.
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Sam Williams (OLB, 2nd round, 2022) - Probably the most accomplished player on this list and the most veteran of the group, Williams hasn't fully locked up his spot as well. The addition of Von Miller a few weeks ago has crowded the pass-rushing room even more. Could Williams be the odd man? Perhaps James Houston as well? Williams does provide some unique special teams ability with his history of blocking kicks. He's got burst and quickness that is rare from pass rushers but will that be enough in the end? The fact Williams was playing in the fourth quarter of last week's game in Arizona is reason enough to believe he's still fighting for a spot.

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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