Kai Forbath Released; Rookie LB Waived/Injured

So much for a potential kicking competition.

The Cowboys have released Kai Forbath, their kicker for the final three games last season and one of two kickers on the training camp roster until Saturday.

Forbath's release makes veteran Greg Zuerlein the only kicker in camp. The Cowboys signed Zuerlein to a three-year, $7.5 million deal in late March just six days after re-signing Forbath, who went 10-for-10 on field goal attempts in three games last December.

Zuerlein always seemed like the favorite on paper. He has more experience than Forbath, he played for new Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel with the Rams, and his three-year deal reportedly includes over $2 million in guaranteed money. But the Cowboys liked Forbath's production late last season and kept both kickers on the roster for the last four months.

Teams must trim their roster from 90 to 80 players by Aug. 16, however – a new provision in the agreement between the NFL and NFLPA as the league makes plans for training camp and the season amid the nation's COVID-19 crisis. Padded practices are scheduled to begin Aug. 17.

Earlier this week the Cowboys waived running back Jordan Chunn (non-football injury) and defensive tackle Garrett Marino (non-football illness). Saturday, the Cowboys waived long snapper Joe Fortunato and waived/injured rookie linebacker Azur Kamara.

Wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson and cornerback Saivion Smith have been placed on Reserve/COVID-19, a list for players who either tested positive or came in contact with someone who contracted the virus.

Saturday's roster moves put the Cowboys at the 80-player limit, though Johnson and Smith will be eligible to be activated when they complete the league's COVID-19 return protocol.