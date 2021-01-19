Kellen Moore Set To Interview For Eagles' HC Job

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is scheduled to interview for the Eagles' head coaching vacancy Tuesday, according to NFL.com and reports.

Since parting ways with Doug Pederson last week, the Eagles have been linked to a large number of head coach candidates, including Moore, who reached a new contract extension with the Cowboys at the start of January.

But NFL rules state that coordinators under contract are permitted to interview for head coaching opportunities on other teams, and the 32-year-old Moore is widely regarded as a young coach on the rise.

The Cowboys had the No. 1 offense in 2019, Moore's first year as coordinator, and were on pace for the top ranking in 2020 before quarterback Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury in mid-October.

Despite injuries to Prescott and multiple key starters, the offense averaged 31.8 points in the final four games and nearly won the NFC East, albeit with a losing record.