Key Matchups: Micah Parsons has opportunity to feast

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will welcome in the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day for the 11th time in history on Thursday as the Cowboys look to push their winning streak to a season-long three games.

Opportunities exist on both sides of the ball for the Cowboys to take advantage of some weaker areas for the Commanders, but strength-on-strength will also be prevalent in other areas.

Here are the Key Matchups to watch as you set your Thanksgiving desserts on the table in preparation for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Commanders.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Kendall Fuller

CeeDee Lamb was quieted a bit against Carolina – considering his stretch of games as of late – but another opportunity exists against Washington to take advantage of the third-worst pass defense in the league.

With that being said, seventh-year cornerback Kendall Fuller presents arguably Washington's biggest defensive challenge in man coverage. Lamb won't see Fuller for the entirety of the game, but lining up the Commanders' best secondary weapon against Dallas' best receiving weapon will certainly happen more often than not.

Lamb has the size advantage on Fuller, so being physical off the release and at the top of the route will allow Lamb to create separation and take advantage of a defense that is prone to give up big plays.

Micah Parsons vs. Charles Leno Jr.

No quarterback in the NFL has been sacked as many times as Sam Howell in 2023 (51 times), and if Micah Parsons wants to add to that total on Thursday, he'll have to go through the Commanders' most consistent offensive lineman in Charles Leno Jr. when lined up over left tackle.

Parsons will be moved around the defensive line on Thursday – as we've seen throughout the season – but he will mainly come off the left side in trying to get to Howell. However, Leno Jr. has allowed the least amount of sacks (3) and pressures (27) of all Washington offensive linemen.

Opportunities will exist for Dallas' best pass-rusher, but it may not be as easy coming off the left side as it will be in different areas up front. Additionally, offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy has integrated much more quick game in recent weeks to get the ball out of Howell's hands, but Dallas' pass rush unit has proved multiple times this season that it doesn't need a lot of time to crash the pocket.

Markquese Bell vs. Logan Thomas

With Jayron Kearse not trending towards playing against the Commanders with a back injury, it will be the task of another defender to limit tight end Logan Thomas – who has proven to be a reliable weapon at times across the middle for Sam Howell.

If Kearse can't go, expect Markquese Bell to try and limit Thomas in the pass game with his safety/linebacker hybrid role that he's assumed in recent weeks. I'd also expect Juanyeh Thomas to get some action at safety and in turn see some opportunities against Logan Thomas, but Bell has proven to be a reliable pass defender on a variety of different pass weapons this season.

Nick Harris

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will welcome in the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving Day for the 11th time in history on Thursday as the Cowboys look to push their winning streak to a season-long three games.

Opportunities exist on both sides of the ball for the Cowboys to take advantage of some weaker areas for the Commanders, but strength-on-strength will also be prevalent in other areas.

Here are the Key Matchups to watch as you set your Thanksgiving desserts on the table in preparation for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Commanders.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Kendall Fuller

CeeDee Lamb was quieted a bit against Carolina – considering his stretch of games as of late – but another opportunity exists against Washington to take advantage of the third-worst pass defense in the league.

With that being said, seventh-year cornerback Kendall Fuller presents arguably Washington's biggest defensive challenge in man coverage. Lamb won't see Fuller for the entirety of the game, but lining up the Commanders' best secondary weapon against Dallas' best receiving weapon will certainly happen more often than not.

Lamb has the size advantage on Fuller, so being physical off the release and at the top of the route will allow Lamb to create separation and take advantage of a defense that is prone to give up big plays.

Micah Parsons vs. Charles Leno Jr.

No quarterback in the NFL has been sacked as many times as Sam Howell in 2023 (51 times), and if Micah Parsons wants to add to that total on Thursday, he'll have to go through the Commanders' most consistent offensive lineman in Charles Leno Jr. when lined up over left tackle.

Parsons will be moved around the defensive line on Thursday – as we've seen throughout the season – but he will mainly come off the left side in trying to get to Howell. However, Leno Jr. has allowed the least amount of sacks (3) and pressures (27) of all Washington offensive linemen.

Opportunities will exist for Dallas' best pass-rusher, but it may not be as easy coming off the left side as it will be in different areas up front. Additionally, offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy has integrated much more quick game in recent weeks to get the ball out of Howell's hands, but Dallas' pass rush unit has proved multiple times this season that it doesn't need a lot of time to crash the pocket.

Markquese Bell vs. Logan Thomas

With Jayron Kearse not trending towards playing against the Commanders with a back injury, it will be the task of another defender to limit tight end Logan Thomas – who has proven to be a reliable weapon at times across the middle for Sam Howell.