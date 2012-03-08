Kirkpatrick Cements Status At Pro Day

Any team looking for good players should've been at the Alabama pro day on Wednesday. They are the National Champions after all.

Gil Brandt was there. The longtime Cowboys VP of player personnel and NFL.com draft godfather reported 30 teams were in attendance. Apparently the Bears and Rams *don't *need good players.

Anyway, Brandt ran the performances of the Crimson Tide players through his IBM supercomputer and came away awfully impressed with cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who has been projected as the Cowboys' target in countless mock drafts.

"He had a very, very, very good workout," Brandt says. "He's already a first-round pick. I think what he did was make people realize their evaluation was correct. I look at him as first half of the first round."

Kirkpatrick is not as tall as he's been listed - standing just shy of 6-2 - but impressed teams with his quickness in drills. He ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

A couple other potential Cowboys targets, outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw and safety Mark Barron, did not work out.

Brandt said linebacker Dont'a Hightower, a favorite of some Cowboys observers, "worked really well. He's one of those guys who helped himself. I view him as a high second-round pick."

Most importantly, the school served Blue Ribbon BBQ, according to Brandt.