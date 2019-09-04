La'el Collins: I Knew I Wanted To Be Here

"I think it was just big to kind of go ahead and get that done and move forward," he said. "Get that behind me and focus on ball."

From the outsider's perspective, this extension came as a complete shock. Contract negotiations with Elliott have been ongoing and very public for the last month, and the Cowboys also have to sort things out with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

He might have been quiet about it, but Collins said he had an idea something was brewing for at least a little while.

"Probably a week and a half before, just when we started talking," he said. "I just knew that I felt real confident something was going to get done, because I knew I wanted to be here and I knew how much it meant."

That last comment is the biggest variable in the entire conversation. If it was assumed that Collins was headed elsewhere when his old contract expired, it was because of the salary he'd be able to demand elsewhere.

But Collins, who is from nearby Louisiana and who has only ever played for one NFL organization, didn't want to be elsewhere. He wanted to be here.

And because of that, he will be for quite some time.