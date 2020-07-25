Saturday, Jul 25, 2020 05:00 PM

Lamb, Rest of Draft Class Officially Sign Contracts

FRISCO, Texas - The entire Cowboys' draft class has now officially signed their contracts on Saturday, highlighted by first-round pick CeeDee Lamb, who agreed to his contract earlier in the week.

Lamb is scheduled to make around $14 million over four years, but has a fifth-year option since he was a first-round pick.

The rest of the draft picks have four-year deals.

Second-round pick Trevon Diggs, third-rounder Neville Gallimore and fourth-round pick Reggie Robinson are all expected to make immediate contributions, as is fifth-round center Tyler Biadasz, who could compete for a starting spot.

Pass rusher Bradlee Anae, a fifth-round pick, could also compete for playing time and seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci, could force the Cowboys to keep three quarterbacks on the final roster.

Along with the draft picks, the Cowboys signed their 15 undrafted free agents and also rookie Isaac Alarcon signed his contract as well

The rookies arrived on Sunday at The Star in Frisco, two days before the rest of the team is expected to return.

Check out a gallery of the rookies signing their new contracts:

Advertising