Lights Out

There were two power outages during the 3rd quarter.
- Wide receiver Miles Austin (two catches for 68 yards, one touchdown) now has 2,399 career receiving yards, passing Joey Galloway (2,341) and Bill Howton (2,368) for 21st on the Dallas Cowboys all-time list. * Austin's touchdown catch gave him 17 for his career to tie Mike Renfro, Bill Howton and Dan Reeves for 16th in club history. * Safety Alan Ball registered his first career interception in the fourth quarter. * Wide receiver Dez Bryant had his first career 100-yard outing, finishing with 104 yards. The last Cowboys rookie to top 100 yards was Antonio Bryant, who finished with 170 at Washington (12/29/02). * Running back Felix Jones' 71-yard reception for a touchdown was the longest catch of his career. It was the longest pass completion by a Cowboy since Patrick Crayton's 80-yard touchdown catch at Tampa Bay (9/13/08), and the longest reception by a Cowboys running back since Chris Warren's 76-yard touchdown catch at Washington (9/18/00). * In throwing for 372 yards, Jon Kitna now has 28,369 passing yards for his career to pass Ron Jaworski (28,190) and Y. A. Tittle (28,339) for 42nd on the NFL's all-time list. * Kitna's three touchdown passes gave him 159 for his career and sole possession of 64th on the all-time list. It also marked his first three-touchdown performance since throwing three while with Detroit at Oakland (9/9/07). * Sunday's win with Kitna as the starter marked the first time the Cowboys have won a road game with any quarterback other than Tony Romo since 2006 when Drew Bledsoe led the Cowboys to a win over the Titans. The only other non-Romo victory came from Brad Johnson at home against Tampa Bay in 2008.