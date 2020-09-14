Limited Single-Game Tickets On Sale Today At 12PM

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys will put all remaining 2020 single game tickets on sale to the general public today, September 14th at 12 p.m.

Following the presale offered to Dallas Cowboys Season Ticket Holders, a limited number of tickets for all home games will be available.

Tickets starting at $89 can be purchased by visiting www.dallascowboys.com or www.SeatGeek.com. Tickets will be limited to six (6) per game and are subject to availability.

Tickets will be distributed in seat blocks known as "pods" to maintain distance between groups who are not known to one another. Fans are required to maintain pod integrity by only transferring tickets to family or friends within their trusted group. Each ticket holder should have their own mobile ticket on their device.

All ticket holders must agree to maintaining pod integrity as part of the ticket terms and conditions. Please note that standing room only tickets are not available at this time.

The safety of our fans, players and employees remains a top priority. The Dallas Cowboys are committed to working closely with the NFL, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of Texas and public health officials to ensure that proper policies and procedures are in place to maintain a safe environment at AT&T Stadium. Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed under the club's Safe Stadium policy at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.