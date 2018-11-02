Linehan Ready To Give Cooper A "Big Workload"

Maybe that's not a surprise. Cooper is a two-time Pro Bowler and a fourth-year veteran, after all. But it's at least noteworthy to know that the former Raider is picking things up quickly in this Cowboys offense – to the point that the Cowboys trust him to be a big part of Monday's game plan.

"What's impressed us the most is just his approach, very serious-minded, very much of a football guy, immersed in what we're trying to do, picking things up quickly," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett.

Cooper's new quarterback would agree. Dak Prescott talked at length about what a quick student his new wide out is. Prescott FaceTimed with Cooper and receivers coach Sanjay Lal during the off weekend, and the duo sit just one locker apart from each other in the Cowboys' locker room.