Long Injured List

Martellus Bennett will miss yet another game, but could return to practice next week.
The list of injured players not expected to play against the Raiders Thursday:
FS Pat Watkins (knee)
LB Sean Lee (quad)
WR Dez Bryant (high-ankle sprain)
OG Montrae Holland (hamstring)
FS Akwasi Owusu-Ansah (shoulder)
DE Marcus Spears (sprained MCL)
OT Alex Barron (sprained ankle)
TE Scott Sicko (concussion)
CB Cletis Gordon (neck strain)
LB Stephen Hodge (knee)
TE John Phillips (torn ACL)
TE Martellus Bennett (ankle)
DL Sean Lissemore (groin)