Looking Ahead

Last Meeting:

On Nov. 1, 2009, the Cowboys needed a win to tie Philadelphia for first place in the NFC East. They got it rather easily, blowing out Seattle 38-17 at Cowboys Stadium to push their winning streak to three games in an eventual first-place finish. The Cowboys got an early challenge from the struggling Seahawks, who took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and trailed just 14-10 late in the second. But Tony Romo's seven-yard touchdown pass to Roy Williams increased the Cowboys' halftime lead to 11 and started a 24-0 run. The Cowboys then ripped off 17 more consecutive points - two more Romo touchdowns and a Nick Folk field goal - to ensure victory by the fourth quarter.