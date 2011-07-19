Looking Ahead

Last Meeting:

This year's December trip won't be nearly as hot and humid as the Cowboys' 34-21 win at Tampa in the 2009 opener. Tony Romo completed 16 of 27 passes for a career-high 353 yards and three touchdowns to increase his club record of career 300-yard games to 17. The Cowboys found themselves trailing 7-6 near the end of the half, until Romo hit Miles Austin down the right sideline for a 42-yard touchdown. All three of Romo's TD targets (Austin, Roy Williams, Patrick Crayton) scored from more than 40 yards out, including a career-long 80-yard catch and run by Crayton to make the score 27-14 with 12:43 left in the fourth quarter.