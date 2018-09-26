Low Carry Totals? Let Elliott Himself Explain

"I would love to see it more, but I just think (it's) the nature of the games we've played in these first three games," Elliott said. "We've been down. We've been having to try to come back. It's hard to come back and try to run the ball."

The Cowboys ran only 58 and 57 plays in their losses to Seattle and Carolina, respectively. In both games, they trailed by at least 16 points in the second half and never held a lead.

In Dallas' Week 2 win over the Giants, the offense had only 50 plays, but that included a 14-play, 82-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that sealed the 20-13 victory. On that drive, Elliott got five of his 17 total carries against the Giants.

The Cowboys built an early 10-0 lead in that game and were able to milk the clock late – a staple of the 2016 team that won 13 games.

Elliott says there's plenty of confidence that the entire group, himself included, can be more efficient. Against Seattle, he blamed himself for miscues (a drop, a fumble and an illegal touching penalty) that left points on the board.

"We have to go out there and execute better as an offense," he said. "We can't have our defense on the field the majority of those first halves. That's what's been happening in the games when we haven't been doing well on offense.