Mailbag: 10-Plus Sacks For Gregory In 2019?

All signs pointed to Kris Richard getting a head coaching opportunity after the work he did this past year with the defense. Any idea what happened and why he's not a head coach? Also, can we assume he'll be back here calling the defense next year? - JASON YEARY / CARY, NC

Rob: Based on reports out of Miami, sounded like the Dolphins narrowed it down to Richard and Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores, who's expected to get the job. Richard's other two interviews, the Jets and Bucs, went with offensive-minded hires – pretty much a league-wide trend this year. So yes, it appears he'll be back in Dallas. And while Rod Marinelli strongly indicated he'll continue coaching, Richard obviously will have a major role on the defensive staff.