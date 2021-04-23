Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: A Farley Hypothetical; Drafting A RB?

Apr 23, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
Auping_Jonny-HS20
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Jonny Auping
Mailbag-A-Farley-Hypothetical;-Drafting-A-RB-hero
AP Photo/Matt Gentry

Let's assume — and possibly, pray — that the Cowboys draft Patrick Surtain II at No. 10 in the NFL Draft. It shouldn't happen, but if Caleb Farley drops down to No. 44 due to his injury concerns, but he's still rated in the top 20 by the Cowboys, do you think they would draft him as well? Or would they pass since they already drafted Surtain in the first round? — MICHAEL ANDERSON / OLD BRIDGE, NJ

David: That's a fun hypothetical, and for me it depends on who else is available. It'd be awfully fun to add that much talent to the cornerback depth chart, but can you afford to do it at the expense of your other trouble spots? I don't think I could draft Farley over a fantastic offensive tackle or a top-notch safety. But otherwise, I'm down to pull the trigger.

Jonny: I don't think they draft both players, no. They just have too many ways they could upgrade or strengthen their depth to double down at one position. I think in an ideal world their first four picks will be players they're excited about at four different positions and needs.

The life span of a running back is short. What are the chances the Cowboys draft some depth for Zeke in the third round? — JESSE LOZANO / CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

David: The structure of Zeke's contract likely means he's on the team for at least two more seasons, and Tony Pollard's deal also runs for two more years. Because of that, the third round feels awfully rich for my taste. But they do have six picks on Day 3 of the draft. If they see a running back they like on Day 3, I'd say go for it.

Jonny: I wouldn't bet on it. The Cowboys have a better backup running back situation than plenty of teams and they are paying their starting running back a lot to be great the next two years. They have too many other needs to worry about Zeke and Pollard not being enough.

--------------------------------------------

Come out to Dallas Cowboys Draft Day presented by Miller Lite outside at The Star in Frisco on Thursday, April 29th at 6 p.m. Free draft activities include live music, Round One of NFL Draft coverage, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a cornhole tournament and more! Visit DallasCowboys.com/DraftDay for more information.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Robinson Suspension Affect The Draft?

With the recent suspension of Rashard Robinson, do you see the Cowboys changing their draft strategy of possibly drafting additional cornerback(s) especially in the later rounds? 
news

Mailbag: Drafting To Fix The Run Defense?

After last year and the spate of injuries, do you think the Cowboys should keep all their draft picks or trade down to accumulate more and build depth? 
news

Mailbag: Update On Looney? New Look OTAs?

Why do you think Joe Looney hasn't signed with anybody yet? 
news

Mailbag: Surtain A Sure Thing? Drafting A QB?

I personally think cornerback is the position easiest to miss on. Is Patrick Surtain II a sure thing?
news

Mailbag: What About Edge Rusher In The Draft?

With Aldon Smith headed to Seattle, can't the argument be made that edge rusher as just as big of a need as any position on defense?
news

Mailbag: Can The Cowboys Wait At Cornerback?

Do you think Surtain would still be there at 15 or do you feel Dallas has decided to go with the best available player?
news

Mailbag: How Deep Is The First Round?

If the Cowboys trade down, how low do they go before they must consider trading out of the first round completely?
news

Mailbag: Use All 10 Picks, Or Trades Coming?

With 10 draft picks, do you see the team trading up for more quality starter type players? 
news

Mailbag: LVE's Best Spot? Get Pitts Off Schedule? 

Where do you see Leighton Vander Esch playing this season? 
news

Mailbag: Can The Cowboys Get 2 First-Round Picks?

Just for fun while waiting for the draft: Do you think there's a scenario where the Cowboys trade their second-round pick to move back into the late first round to get someone?
news

Mailbag: What if Best Player Available at 10 is WR? 

Do you think if Ja'Marr Chase falls to No. 10 that the Cowboys would draft him? 
Advertising