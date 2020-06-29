Mailbag

Presented by

Monday, Jun 29, 2020 09:00 AM

Mailbag: A Fresh Start For Chido Awuzie?

DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
 by  Dallas Cowboys Mailbag David Helman  &  Rob Phillips
Mailbag-A-Fresh-Start-For-Chido-Awuzie-hero
AP Photo/Margaret Bowles

Seems to me that Chido is always written off by fans, even though the "for" for him is allowing a low completion percentage and an average quarterback rating. What is the downside? Is it far-fetched to say that he is a couple of plays on the ball away from being considered a really good CB?— JJ Solis / Rio Grande Valley, TX

David: The things we say about cornerbacks are a testament to how hard the job is. We did it to Brandon Carr for years, as well. Much like Carr before him, Chido is solid and dependable – but he's not quite there. He doesn't get interceptions, and it always feels like he's one step too late to prevent the big catch. I agree with you. I don't think he's too far off from being a very good cornerback. It's on this coaching staff to teach him to make plays on the ball and to put him in a position to succeed. Remember this: Byron Jones was a disappointing first-round pick, and coaching helped turn him into an All-Pro. Here's hoping this new coaching staff can manage something similar with Chido.

Rob: To Dave's point, the Cowboys are excited about bringing in Al Harris to work with their young cornerbacks. That includes Awuzie, who's still just 25 years old. There were games last year where opposing quarterbacks threw his way a lot, and that partly had to do with Byron Jones holding down the other side of the field. There have been reports about Awuzie possibly moving to safety because the Cowboys drafted two cornerbacks, but I actually think his experience would give him an edge early because the rookies haven't had any on-field work to this point. He's got the talent to finish more plays, and if the pass rush improves, it would help everyone in the secondary.

If one of the three starting wide receivers goes down with injury, who do you see as the full time next man up?— Jim Whatley / Henderson, TX

David: If I have to answer that question in June, I'm going with Devin Smith. He's got the most experience among this group, and he's got legitimate playmaking ability on the outside. Depending on who got hurt, I'd move someone else inside and put Smith on the outside. Having said that, if one of the Big 3 actually suffered a big injury, I wouldn't be surprised if the Cowboys looked for his replacement outside their own roster.

Rob: In settling the rest of the receiver depth chart, one deciding factor might be special teams, because that's where Ventell Bryant and Cedrick Wilson got the nod over Smith on most game days last year. But Devin Smith is the oldest and arguably the most talented receiver in the group after the top three. He and Bryant are the only returning receivers not named Amari Cooper or Michael Gallup to catch a touchdown pass last year.

Related Content

Mailbag: How Well Do The Receivers Block?
news

Mailbag: How Well Do The Receivers Block?

How skilled is this wide receiver group in run blocking or was it not emphasized the past few years?
Mailbag: A 'What-If' Scenario With CeeDee?
news

Mailbag: A 'What-If' Scenario With CeeDee?

If the Cowboys would have known that CeeDee Lamb would have fallen into their lap, would they have extended Amari Cooper or rolled with Michael Gallup and Lamb for the long haul? 
Mailbag: Zeke's Start Compared To Emmitt's?
news

Mailbag: Zeke's Start Compared To Emmitt's?

After four seasons, how do Zeke's rushing and receiving numbers match up to Emmitt's first four years? 
Mailbag: How Much Better On Defense?
news

Mailbag: How Much Better On Defense?

Do you guys think Dallas did enough to help D-Law and company? 
Mailbag: Impact On The Dak Deal Deadline?
news

Mailbag: Impact On The Dak Deal Deadline?

If Dak signs his franchise tender as the reports say he will, does that make you more optimistic that a new deal will get done by July 15 or am I reading too much into it? 
Mailbag: Who Is The 2nd Best Player On Defense?
news

Mailbag: Who Is The 2nd Best Player On Defense?

Who is the second best player on defense, and what must Dallas do going forward to be mentioned in conversations when it comes to the top five defenses in the NFL? 
Mailbag: Updating Players' Health Status?
news

Mailbag: Updating Players' Health Status?

Zeke and others have tested positive. Why no update on here from the team about how they're dealing with this? 
Mailbag: Are People Forgetting About Zuerlein?
news

Mailbag: Are People Forgetting About Zuerlein?

Is there a chance at the end of the year that we're discussing John Fassel and Greg Zuerlein as the best free agent additions from the offseason?
Mailbag: How Does Lack Of Practice Time Figure?
news

Mailbag: How Does Lack Of Practice Time Figure?

In your opinion, will the lack of minicamps and all that is being prohibited by COVID-19 rules be concerning by adding more risk of injury? 
Mailbag: Blitzing More Under Mike Nolan?
news

Mailbag: Blitzing More Under Mike Nolan?

Could we see a lot more of third down pressure, possibly all out blitzes, to force mistakes and turnovers or at least a quick throw away instead?
Mailbag: Faster Start For Offense Or Defense?
news

Mailbag: Faster Start For Offense Or Defense?

How long do you think it will take the Cowboys to catch up with established teams that lost the least number of players to free agency and have been working in the same system for several years with the same coaches? 

Advertising