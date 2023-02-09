Mailbag: A New Free Agent Philosophy Coming?

Nick: I don't think you'll ever see a change in the philosophy. Last week, Stephen Jones talked about the fact that six of the eight teams that went to the divisional round all ranked in the Top 10 in "homegrown" talent, with the Cowboys ranking first with 70 percent of the roster coming from their own draft and undrafted free agents. And when you draft well, it means you've got big contracts of your own to re-sign – just like the Cowboys do coming up here with Pollard, CeeDee, Diggs and Parsons to name a few. But all that being said, I would like to see the Cowboys go for a big splash in free agency every once in a while. And Stephen said that, too, they'll always entertain a free agent or trade if it makes sense. I think I'd like to see it happen more than it does. But without sounding hypocritical, I do understand why it never seems to happen. This organization values draft picks and usually to make a big move, it's going to cost you some valuable picks that the Cowboys typically don't like to give up. We'll see if this year is any different.