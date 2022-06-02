Mailbag: Adding Reinforcements At Kicker & WR?

After hearing our first-team wide receivers at OTA's last week were, CeeDee Lamb, Noah Brown and Simi Fehoko, should we look at signing a vet to that room? How about a former SMU receiver? No not that one, but Emmanuel Sanders? Had a nice year in Buffalo and would a reliable addition to the group. — CHIP NELSON / LOWELL, AR

David: I hear you. It's pretty disconcerting how thin the receiver corps looks with Michael Gallup and James Washington sidelind by injury. I do think Jalen Tolbert will be back this week, which helps a little bit. But even still, I don't think it would be a bad idea to sign a veteran. It doesn't have to be now. Maybe give these young guys the spring to work on it. But if it still looks iffy once they get to training camp, I think it's something to consider.

Nick: This is where patience comes into play. Sometimes, teams can be too patient and the free-agent market has really dried up. But in this case, I think the Cowboys are totally fine with Noah Brown and Simi Fehoko getting these reps. If they're ever going to take that leap, now is the time. Remember, Cedrick Wilson took advantage of reps like this too and eventually become a really good player. So right now, it's OK. Let's see how this thing goes and by training camp, if you're not confident in the backups, maybe it's time to get more experience. But I think it's a little early to do that.

Do the Cowboys intend to sign any other kickers heading into training camp? Or maybe offer someone a tryout? —JESSE LOZANO / CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

David: Easily one of my biggest questions about the team. You have to keep in mind that a kicking competition doesn't have to play out on the field. The front office is bound to have its eyes on free agent options as well as guys on other teams that might become available. Still, it's strange to think that an undrafted rookie might be the only guy they take to camp.