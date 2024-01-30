Mailbag: Addressing need for larger linebackers?

I think a reason for some of the defensive failures was the mismanagement of the linebacker roster. The Cowboys did nothing to fix a thin linebackers corps even after Leighton Vander Esch was lost for the season. It seems going light at linebacker was a nearsighted way of thinking. Do you agree? And should fixing the situation at linebacker be a priority in the offseason? – Michael Anderson/Old Bridge, NJ

Nick Eatman: I wouldn't say they did nothing at all to fix it, but at the end of the day, or season for that matter, it wasn't fixed. They added Rashaan Evans, who played a few games before being released after he was arrested. They also had some interest in Shaq Leonard. But neither of those players would've fixed the linebacker issues in mid-season. I do agree that going "light" at linebacker was not a great plan. Sure, it's OK if your team has the lead but in the cases when the Cowboys trailed and had to stop the run, it didn't work. I think Markquese Bell should have a Kearse-type of role but not really as a down linebacker. Yes, the linebacker position needs to be a priority and hopefully getting some help in free agency and/or the draft, coupled with Overshown coming back, it should enhance the position right away.