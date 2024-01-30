Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Addressing need for larger linebackers?

Jan 30, 2024 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Addressing-need-for-larger-linebackers-hero

I think a reason for some of the defensive failures was the mismanagement of the linebacker roster. The Cowboys did nothing to fix a thin linebackers corps even after Leighton Vander Esch was lost for the season. It seems going light at linebacker was a nearsighted way of thinking. Do you agree? And should fixing the situation at linebacker be a priority in the offseason? – Michael Anderson/Old Bridge, NJ

Nick Eatman: I wouldn't say they did nothing at all to fix it, but at the end of the day, or season for that matter, it wasn't fixed. They added Rashaan Evans, who played a few games before being released after he was arrested. They also had some interest in Shaq Leonard. But neither of those players would've fixed the linebacker issues in mid-season. I do agree that going "light" at linebacker was not a great plan. Sure, it's OK if your team has the lead but in the cases when the Cowboys trailed and had to stop the run, it didn't work. I think Markquese Bell should have a Kearse-type of role but not really as a down linebacker. Yes, the linebacker position needs to be a priority and hopefully getting some help in free agency and/or the draft, coupled with Overshown coming back, it should enhance the position right away. 

Kurt: Hindsight is always 20/20, but you have to think the Cowboys wish they had handled their linebacking corps differently. Remember, they cut 2021 draft pick Jabril Cox (6-3, 240) at the end of training camp and 2022 pick Devin Harper (6-0, 240) three weeks into the season. Not that those two were huge difference-makers, but outside of a failed attempt with Rashaan Evans (6-2, 232), they never replaced their size. And this after rookie DeMarvion Overshown (6-3, 230) was already injured. Like many, once Leighton Vander Esch (6-4, 255) was then lost, I really thought they would add some size to the position, but for whatever reason, they believed smaller and faster was the way to go. So yes, maybe they'd like a do-over there. As far as this offseason, it's not a matter of should they fix the linebacker situation, they have to. For his sake, I hope Vander Esch retires, and even if he doesn't, can they count on a full year? And how comfortable are you with Overshown? He's a third-round pick coming off a major knee injury who will be in his first season. How big of an impact can we really expect? Right now it's Damone Clark (6-2, 245) and pass-rushing ace Micah Parsons (6-3, 250). There is no choice but to make this position a priority.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Need to build from the inside-out?

Why does it seem like the Cowboys are always building their teams from the "outside-in" versus the "inside-out"? There is always a need for a defensive tackle and middle linebacker. There is always a group of good receivers, but no inside rushing attack.
news

Mailbag: Any optimism with 2023 draft class?

I know it's early, but it seems like the 2023 draft has been one of the least productive in the last few years. Is this going to hurt the future development of the team? Can you give us some reasons to be optimistic about the 2023 draft class? 
news

Mailbag: Is locker room still on board?

Nobody cares what I think. It's really what the players in the locker room think. With McCarthy on the last year of his contract and Dak again struggling in the playoffs, is the rest of the team still on board with those two? 
news

Mailbag: Did Cowboys make any progress in 2023?

Due to the playoff loss, it's easy to say the 2023 season as a whole was not a success, but I'm trying to determine if "progress" was made over the 2022 season, but did the Cowboys as a team make progress in 2023?
news

Mailbag: How close are Cowboys to top teams?

What were your thoughts from this weekend's NFC divisional round games? How close do you think Dallas is to those teams? 
news

Mailbag: Can Cowboys keep core players intact?

This Cowboy team has the same championship-caliber core, but is it possible in today's free agent/salary cap era to retain that core intact long enough to reverse this trend? What should we expect to see?
news

Mailbag: Change needed in defensive philosophy?

In order to be successful, the Cowboys defense needs their offense to score a lot of points to put the opposing offense in predictable situations. So do you think this team's defensive philosophy has to change? 
news

Mailbag: Too much pressure in the playoffs?

Is there too much pressure? Or does the team feel like it's a given that they are going to win with all the media hype? Is there a sense of entitlement? How can this nearly three-decade drought be explained?
news

Mailbag: Were coaches, players ready?

Isn't it obvious that the coaches never had this team ready for the game? –
news

Mailbag: Is McCarthy's Packers past an advantage?

Obviously, this game against the Packers features entirely different players, schemes, etc. Still, are there any advantages Mike McCarthy can bring into this matchup from his time spent with Green Bay and even his two playoff wins over the Cowboys? 
news

Mailbag: Biggest adjustment needed for playoffs?

With the playoffs now here, what area or aspect of the team do you think needs the biggest adjustment to allow for the Cowboys to be the best possible version of themselves? I'm thinking their running game, penalties or perhaps the run defense? 
Advertising