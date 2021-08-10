Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: An Undiscussed HOF Candidate?

Aug 10, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Rob Phillips
Mailbag--An-Undiscussed-HOF-Candidate-hero
AP Photo/Paul Spinelli

I am having a hard time with what seems like the coaches' infatuation with the potential of Ben DiNucci. While in my opinion he won't be in the running for the backup job, I really don't see any reason for even having him on this team at this point. Your thoughts? — BRIAN SELWIN /HICKSVILLE, NY

David: It's totally fair to point out that front offices like to protect their draft picks until they don't have a choice. But on top of that, I think it's important to remember that the coaches are trying to evaluate 10 other guys at the same time. It's easy to say they should cut DiNucci because he had a bad night, but you're then getting rid of a quarterback who has 15 months of experience in this offense, who can make all the correct calls, make the correct reads and help them get a read on the other guys. I don't think he has a chance to win the backup job, but Ben DiNucci can do a lot of good in helping the Cowboys evaluate the rest of their young players.

Rob: If you view DiNucci as more of a developmental player than a candidate for the No. 2 quarterback spot at this point, then I think his current spot on the roster makes more sense. Coming from an FCS school last year, he didn't have any chances in preseason because of the pandemic and got tossed into an emergency regular-season start. There's nothing wrong with trying to groom young talent at the game's most important position if enough progress is shown. He's getting his chances now, and he's got some more practices and three preseason games left to make a case for the third QB spot once again.

Why don't we hear Daryl Johnston's name mentioned more in regard to the Pro Football Hall of Fame? The obvious answer of he doesn't have the rushing, receiving, and scoring stats doesn't wash. He was a fullback and arguably the best ever at what he was asked to do. — MATT CARROTHERS / ORCAS ISLAND, WA

David: I guess my main question is who are you picking him over? Fair or not, there's no denying that the Hall is slanted toward gaudy stats and career totals, not to mention that there's not often much focus on role players. That's why there's only two "pure" kickers enshrined. Considering that only five guys get into the Hall in a given year, it's just hard for me to imagine Moose's resume stacking up with the guys he'd be up against. That's not a knock on him, just the nature of the beast.

Rob: "Moose" absolutely deserves consideration. He helped Emmitt Smith break the all-time rushing record by a wide margin, and Smith has always looked at himself and Johnston as a team in that regard. The NFL made fullback a Pro Bowl position because of Johnston's success. And he was a respected leader on arguably the league's greatest dynasty. But the competition for Canton gets tougher every year, and there aren't many true block-first fullbacks in the Hall of Fame. Jim Brown and Larry Csonka were listed as fullbacks but obviously were very productive running the ball. I do think he's on a list of maybe 10 more Cowboys greats who deserve to have their name discussed by the committee.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Status Of The Swing Tackle Job?

Boy oh boy, Ty Nsekhe did not look good at all against Pittsburgh in my opinion. He moves more like a guard, do you think he was a good signing? 
news

Mailbag: Timeline For Dak? Tony Pollard's Camp?

I am wondering how Tony Pollard has looked so far this offseason? 
news

Mailbag: Progress From The New D-Linemen?

With many new draft picks this year added to the defensive line, how are they panning out? Is Quinton Bohanna doing anything noteworthy? 
news

Mailbag: How Much Pass-Run Balance On Offense?

With the emergence of Dak Prescott and with Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins slimming down, has this offense transitioned from run-first to pass-first? 
news

Mailbag: Patience With The Backup Quarterbacks?

Isn't it smarter to stand pat with the current three backups and allow us time to evaluate their play in practice and in the upcoming preseason games? 
news

Mailbag: Detailing Week 1 Starters & Backups At DT

DT is one of the deepest positions on the roster in terms of guys with serious chances at roster spots. Who would you say starts, who are the backups, and who's on the outside looking in? 
news

Mailbag: Sign Another Backup QB?

With Blake Bortles' recent release from Green Bay, why not bring him in and see what he's got?
news

Mailbag: How Does The CB Battle Look So Far?

How's the battle at cornerback shaping up? Who is getting reps with the first team and what are your gut feelings about the day one starter opposite of Trevon Diggs? 
news

Mailbag: Timing Of Malik Hooker Interest?

Why another look at Malik Hooker at safety if we already passed on him and there are six safeties on the roster at this time? What has changed since his last visit? 
news

Mailbag: Keeping 6 WRs? Niswander's Future?

Is it fair, and I realize "fair" is a subjective term, that Hunter Niswander is being asked to be both punter and kicker, while in competition with Bryan Anger for the punter position?
news

Mailbag: Going Heavy At Certain Roster Positions?

With a few players who can play more than one position on defense – safety/linebacker, linebacker/pass rusher, edge rusher/defensive tackle – wouldn't this allow the team to go heavy at several positions? 
Advertising