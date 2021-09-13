Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Another RT Option? Malik Hooker Inactive?

Sep 13, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & David Helman
Mailbag--Another-RT-Option--Malik-Hooker-Inactive--hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Connor Williams has experience playing tackle, as he was drafted out of Texas as a tackle. If it's truly about playing your top five linemen, how about move Williams to right tackle, and put Connor McGovern at left guard while La'el Collins is suspended five games? That way you can leave Zack Martin at right guard. — CAMERON HAMRICK / MINT HILL, NC

Rob: I like your thinking because I agree with the 'best five' theory. But the Cowboys have said McGovern seems far more comfortable at right guard than left guard. So to me, it makes more sense to do what they did last year, and that's move Zack back out to right tackle when he returns from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and keep McGovern in the starting lineup at right guard. Martin played very well out on the edge in two starts. But Mike McCarthy has said he hopes to avoid having to do that again, probably in part because it means switching out two spots instead of just one. Curious to see what they do here now, though, knowing that Collins will be out several weeks.

David: With all due respect to Connor Williams, I simply have a higher level of trust in Zack Martin. The guy is going to have a shot at the Hall of Fam when is career is over. Plus, we've already see him play well at tackle, whereas Connor is a projection at the NFL level. If you want my honest opinion of what's going to happen, I think the coaches are going to try to roll with Ty Nsekhe or Terence Steele. Personally, I'd kick Zack to the outside.

We've been absent a playmaker at safety for a long time. It appeared the front office did something about that by signing Malik Hooker. Why is he inactive? — STEVE BOWKER / PENTWATER, MI

Rob: Like the NFL season, this is a marathon, not a sprint, from the Cowboys' perspective. Aug. 17 was Malik Hooker's first full practice since tearing his Achilles' tendon Sept. 21 of last year. That's 11 months without being in pads, without being able to get in true football shape. The Cowboys didn't get to evaluate him on the field much in preseason because they did the right thing by easing him back. But you're right, they signed him because he's got a track record as a playmaker when healthy. It remains to be seen when he cracks the safety rotation, but I don't think he'll be inactive every week.

David: On top of what Rob said about his injury, you also have to keep in mind the thought process that goes into creating the game day roster. You're only allowed to have 46-48 guys up for a game, so all of those guys need to have a purpose. If you're not a starter, you need to be playing a lot of special teams snaps. Hooker isn't a big special teamer, and he also didn't do enough work in training camp to unseat Damontae Kazee as the starting free safety. As talented as Hooker might be, it doesn't make sense to have him active over a guy like Darian Thompson, who is going to play 3-4 special teams and give you 20 snaps per game. These are the types of things coaches have to weigh when they make the inactives list.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Why The Contract Restructures?

Last week Zeke's contract was "restructured" and now Dak's has been. Alright, can you guys make sense of it for us?
news

Mailbag: Who's More Important, Zack Or L'ael?

With both Zack Martin and La'el Collins in doubt for Thursday, my question is simple. What's more important to this team's success: right tackle or right guard? 
news

Mailbag: Biggest Surprise From Roster Decisions?

In your opinion, what was the biggest surprise from roster cuts and where do you see the Cowboys still needing to add competition/depth?
news

Mailbag: Cowboys' Talent vs. Rest Of The League?

Bleacher Report just ranked the Cowboys as the third-most talented roster in the entire NFL. What do you guys think and where would you rank them against the league?
news

Mailbag: Would Cam Newton Be A Backup QB? 

With Cam Newton out in New England, what are the chances the Cowboys look at him as a backup? 
news

Mailbag: Does Preseason Record Really Matter? 

What is the take-home message from the Cowboys' four preseason losses?
news

Mailbag: Cowboys' Toughest Roster Decision?

In your mind, what will be the toughest decision/position for the Cowboys during final roster cuts? 
news

Mailbag: Best Options For The Swing Tackle Job?

Should the thinking be that a backup tackle for both sides is now necessary, providing slightly more specialism on each side, meaning perhaps Ty Nsekhe and Terence Steele both make the final roster? 
news

Mailbag: Going Light At RB? Alarcón's Progress?

I was wondering, what´s your evaluation so far from Isaac Alarcon, do you think at some point he could be on the active roster? 
news

Mailbag: Potential Roster Cut or Trades?

Give me your best guess about some trades that could happen before this 53-man roster is set.
news

Mailbag: Changing Expectations On Defense?

I know, its preseason and it's very limited exposure, however, I am curious if any of you all are getting a little more excited about what this unit might become? 
Advertising