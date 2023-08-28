Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Any cut-down day surprises coming?

Aug 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Harris_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Nick Harris
Mailbag--Any-cut-down-day-surprises-coming-hero

With tomorrow being cut-down day, should we expect any surprises? Any under-the-radar guys (pet cats!) you're hoping make the roster? Ryan Patterson/Oklahoma City, OK

Patrik: One of the biggest sleepers in training camp will not make the 53-man roster in 2023, but it isn't because he didn't perform well. It's because he suffered a torn ACL. John Stephens Jr., the undrafted rookie who made some serious waves this summer, is now an injured redshirt. That being the case, I don't know that I'd see anyone else as a "surprise" to make the roster. With Asim Richards, Eric Scott Jr. and Jalen Brooks both having strong camps, I think I'd be surprised if the Cowboys waived any of their 2023 draft picks — particularly knowing what Deuce Vaughn brings to the table. I suppose therein lies a surprise of sorts, because that would mean Jalen Brooks survives the cut, but at the expense of whom? Aha, now that's a question … that you didn't ask. Wink, wink.

Nick Eatman: I think the NFL has changed so much here in the last few years that cut-down day doesn't seem to be as crucial as it used to be. Sure, you have to get the roster down to 53 players, meaning around 35 or so are going to be cut and exposed to other teams. But with a 16-person practice squad, coupled with the fact you can call up these guys on game day now, it doesn't make it as dramatic anymore. Ok so they cut a rookie running back today, that doesn't mean he's gone and doesn't mean he won't even be on the field Monday against the Giants. To answer your question, there's really not any under-the-radar guy that I hope make the team. I have been watching T.J. Bass a lot during camp and now with Josh Ball out for a little bit, it seems as if Bass would make the team, if he hadn't already solidified his spot.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Who needs to have a good showing?

Saturday's game is the last chance for some of these young players to show us what they've got. Who will you be watching?
news

Mailbag: How does Mazi improve at the snap?

I keep reading about how Mazi Smith needs to improve his quickness at the snap, that he's getting pushed back at the line of scrimmage. Is it truly a problem? 
news

Mailbag: Loss of Overshown on special teams?

How big of an impact is the loss of DeMarvion Overshown going to be for the special teams?
news

Mailbag: Who will pick up short-yardage gains?

Are we sure that Rico Dowdle or Malik Davis can do the job? 
news

Mailbag: How did depth of defensive line play?

How do you think the guys who will make up the depth of the defensive line played? 
news

Mailbag: Anything different for second game?

Is this second preseason game approached any differently by the coaching staff? Or is it just another chance to evaluate the young guys?
news

Mailbag: Evaluating young players vs. backups?

How do you truly evaluate how good the Cowboys' younger guys can be, knowing they're facing NFL backups right now?
news

Mailbag: How close is battle for second QB spot?

Do we believe the coaching staff is protecting Rush and the battle for the second quarterback job isn't all that close?
news

Mailbag: Is O-Line the No. 1 preseason issue?

Do you see depth of the offensive line as the No. 1 preseason issue for Dallas?
news

Mailbag: Can young WRs move up depth chart?

It sounds like some of these younger receivers are really stepping up, so given Michael Gallup's struggles last year, do you think one of them can pass him on the depth chart?
news

Mailbag: Is it important to win in preseason?

Does winning in the preseason help build confidence and momentum going into when the games count for real?
Advertising