Mailbag: Any players needing to show something?

We've heard a lot of good news out of training camp, and rightfully so. This is a promising team. But now two weeks in, do you have any big concerns? Are there any unexpected players who need to start showing something if they want have a role this year? – Jason Nichols/Sacramento, CA

Nick Eatman: I don't know if anything is that "unexpected" at this point when it comes to players who need to step it up. This team is talked about as much as any other team, so if there's any concerns over a player and/or a position, it gets discussed. I don't know if it's right to talk about one specific player or two and say they need to pick it up or else. But the writing has been on the wall for a lot of these second and third-year players, even guys that were drafted. If you're having trouble getting second-team reps, then it's a good chance you're on the bubble to get cut. And if you look around the depth chart, there are some drafted players that are in that spot. Those guys, for sure, need to step it up.