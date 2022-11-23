Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Any Special Teams Unit Playing Better? 

Nov 23, 2022 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Nick Eatman
Mailbag--Any-Special-Teams-Unit-Playing-Better-hero

People always say there are three units to a football team (offense, defense and special teams). The way they are playing, do you believe that special teams are playing the best of these three units for the Cowboys right now? Also, is there another special teams unit in the NFL you would rather have other than the Cowboys'? – Brian Geiger/Lagrangeville, NY

Patrik: I love this question for the simple fact it's very easy for everyone to overlook the value of a dominant special teams unit, and the Cowboys have exactly that: one that dominates and changes games. I'd argue that, through the first 10 games of the season, it's definitely been the most consistent in its greatness and, for that reason, I'm willing to agree that it's the best unit in Dallas right now. The offense has had its struggles and is still trying to find consistency, as is the defense that carried the team for much of the first half of the season but – prior to Week 11 – became the villain by failing to stop the run. Through it all, Brett Maher has played at an All-Pro level and everyone from Dorance Armstrong (blocked kicks) to Kelvin Joseph to Luke Gifford, and more, have this unit absolutely HUMMING.

Nick: It's hard to study the other teams like that. We see the offensive and defensive players, but aside from some crazy punt returns and maybe game-winning field goals, you really don't notice a lot of great performances on special teams. But what we do see is the Cowboys, and yes, you're right about that. The Cowboys are playing very well on special teams at the moment. The kicking has been superb with Brett Maher, who has exceeded anyone's expectations. Bryan Anger maybe won't get back to the Pro Bowl again, but he's a weapon and KaVontae Turpin is one of the NFL's best returners. Plus, they've blocked punts and field goals this year. All we need now is for Turpin to take one to the house and something tells me it's going to happen in one of these next three home games.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is Offense the Best Run Defense?

The game against Minnesota showed that our offense is our best run defense. Can/will this be our key to making a deep playoff run?

news

Mailbag: Handling Injured Players Differently?

The fact that Ezekiel Elliott has actually sat out injured at all is a departure from the standard he has set. Do you think this is a result of learning from past mistakes?

news

Mailbag: Teams Know How to Beat Cowboys?

Does every team in the NFL now know how to beat the Cowboys? Run the ball, which isn't difficult against us, and mix in play-action later. Tell me again how elite this defense is?

news

Mailbag: Why Receive After Coin Toss?

Why have the Cowboys been choosing to receive when winning the coin toss rather than deferring?

news

Mailbag: What Can Be Done About Penalties?

Dallas has had problems with penalties for some time now and seem unable to deal with them. Is this due to coaching or poor play by the players? Can anything be done?

news

Mailbag: Take the Field Goal in Overtime?

Who made the call to go for it on fourth-and-4 when in field goal range? It's overtime, we have to take the field goal and put the burden on Green Bay to score a touchdown to win.

news

Mailbag: How About Some Love for Lunda?

Can we please give some love to Lunda Wells, our tight ends coach?

news

Mailbag: Run Stopping Without Affecting Pass Rush?

How can the Cowboys stop the bleeding on the outside runs without affecting their great pass rush?

news

Mailbag: No Trades But Excitement Coming?

So if I told you at the trade deadline we'd be getting a multi-Pro Bowl, future Hall of Fame tackle and a second-round wide receiver, wouldn't we all be excited?

news

Mailbag: Why Clark over Cox at Linebacker?

So if I told you at the trade deadline we'd be getting a multi-Pro Bowl, future Hall of Fame tackle and a second-round wide receiver, wouldn't we all be excited?

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Pursue Odell Beckham?

Since we didn't trade for a wide receiver last week, should we read into the reports the Cowboys have interest in Odell Beckham Jr.?

Advertising