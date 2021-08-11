Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Benefits Of Shifting WRs? Keanu Neal?

Aug 11, 2021 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Helman_Dave-HS
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagDavid Helman & Nick Eatman
Mailbag--Benefits-Of-Shifting-WRs--Keanu-Neal--hero

We have read that the coaches have CeeDee Lamb running routes on the outside to "take advantage of matchups" and have Gallup in the slot for the same reason; what makes a favorable matchup for one of them compared to the other? —  MARK WHITT / MULLENS, WV

David:I think being able to move around like that makes it harder for defenses to match you. For instance, if the opponent has a big, rangy corner who pairs well with Gallup's straight-line speed, perhaps you can shift Gallup inside to get away from that guy. Or if the Cowboys go up against a top-tier slot cornerback with short-area quickness, perhaps you can move Lamb out to the boundary to match up with someone who doesn't handle his burst so well. If all your receivers can move everywhere, it simply makes it more difficult for the opposition to neutralize them.

Nick:I think more than anything, just having those guys line up all over the place will make it difficult for teams to get a read on how the Cowboys are going to play. Sure, they can say that this No. 1 cornerback is going to match up with Amari or CeeDee, but if that happens, they'll need to be a good slot corner. Because if not, the Cowboys will exploit that matchup and make sure that cornerback is always in the slot. Or think of it this way – if a team has a great cornerback who can cover Amari all over the field, then he might wind up in the slot. That means, the slot cornerback, who could be smaller and not used to being on the outside, has to go out there and check CeeDee or Gallup. So really, the Cowboys hold the cards and however defenses want to line up, Kellen Moore should have an alternative option to counter. 

All this news about the linebackers and I haven't heard anything about Keanu Neal? How is his camp going? Is he hurt? Or just not standing out? — ROBERT SANTOS / SAN ANTONIO, TX

David:I honestly think Keanu Neal has been solid, but maybe not spectacular. For starters, it's hard to get consistent playing time on such a loaded depth chart, and I'm not sure his more physical playstyle translates well to practice. I have very little doubt that he's going to make the team, but I don't envy Dan Quinn trying to figure out the rotation with him and the other Big 3.

Nick:He hasn't really stood out much, but I think there are reasons for that. For one, he's a physical player. He's had 100+ tackles three times in his career. And right now, the Cowboys aren't really tackling. He'll play down by the line of scrimmage and when it's time to mix it up, I bet he shows up. Secondly, he'll have somewhat of a hybrid role that I bet Dan Quinn isn't ready to reveal just yet. I would imagine Tom Brady might be the first one to really find out how and where Neal is going to play.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: An Undiscussed HOF Candidate?

Why don't we hear Daryl Johnston's name mentioned more in regard to the Pro Football Hall of Fame? 
news

Mailbag: Status Of The Swing Tackle Job?

Boy oh boy, Ty Nsekhe did not look good at all against Pittsburgh in my opinion. He moves more like a guard, do you think he was a good signing? 
news

Mailbag: Timeline For Dak? Tony Pollard's Camp?

I am wondering how Tony Pollard has looked so far this offseason? 
news

Mailbag: Progress From The New D-Linemen?

With many new draft picks this year added to the defensive line, how are they panning out? Is Quinton Bohanna doing anything noteworthy? 
news

Mailbag: How Much Pass-Run Balance On Offense?

With the emergence of Dak Prescott and with Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins slimming down, has this offense transitioned from run-first to pass-first? 
news

Mailbag: Patience With The Backup Quarterbacks?

Isn't it smarter to stand pat with the current three backups and allow us time to evaluate their play in practice and in the upcoming preseason games? 
news

Mailbag: Detailing Week 1 Starters & Backups At DT

DT is one of the deepest positions on the roster in terms of guys with serious chances at roster spots. Who would you say starts, who are the backups, and who's on the outside looking in? 
news

Mailbag: Sign Another Backup QB?

With Blake Bortles' recent release from Green Bay, why not bring him in and see what he's got?
news

Mailbag: How Does The CB Battle Look So Far?

How's the battle at cornerback shaping up? Who is getting reps with the first team and what are your gut feelings about the day one starter opposite of Trevon Diggs? 
news

Mailbag: Timing Of Malik Hooker Interest?

Why another look at Malik Hooker at safety if we already passed on him and there are six safeties on the roster at this time? What has changed since his last visit? 
news

Mailbag: Keeping 6 WRs? Niswander's Future?

Is it fair, and I realize "fair" is a subjective term, that Hunter Niswander is being asked to be both punter and kicker, while in competition with Bryan Anger for the punter position?
Advertising