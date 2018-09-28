Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Biggest Challenge On Defense? FB Role?

Sep 28, 2018 at 10:06 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Mailbag092818-hero

Why did the Cowboys keep a fullback on the roster but don't use him? Maybe they should do that more instead of single-back offense. More under center and use play-action after establishing running game and taking shots downfield.

- STEPHEN GRAYSON / GREENVILLE, MS

Bryan: I don't disagree about more 21 personnel, but I'd like to have Keith Smith back here digging those linebackers out of the hole. Olawale is a better overall player than Smith, but he sure isn't that glass-eater that scouts like at the position.

Rob: I don't blame them for trying to spread out defenses. The offense used a lot of three- and four-wide sets against Seattle. And as Bryan said, Olawale is a different type of fullback than they've had. He only got three offensive snaps last Sunday but he can also help on special teams.

---

Is this Detroit offense with Matt Stafford the toughest challenge yet for the Cowboys' secondary? If so, in what ways?

-MIKE S / PLANO, TX

Bryan: Very tough challenge because they test you with bunch personnel and make you cover them all over the field. They force you not to break down in coverage, because if you do that quarterback will eat you alive by finding the open guy.

Rob: Russell Wilson can beat you in so many different ways for Seattle, and Stafford is similar in that he gets rid of the ball quickly. The Lions' offense looks more complete than recent years with their success in the run game. And they've got three wideouts in the top 25 in receiving right now. It'll be a challenge, for sure.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Grass Fields a Problem?

The Cowboys have played three teams on the road with grass fields and lost all three. With games coming up at Tennessee and Washington, who both have grass fields, is this just coincidence or is there something to it?

news

Mailbag: Winning More on Early Downs?

They don't seem to be forcing many third and-long attempts? Is it lack of discipline or being too aggressive as a unit?

news

Mailbag: Play 'Preseason-Like' Football Now?

With the string of injuries we are having, why not play "preseason-like" football for the next two games (second string and vanilla plays) to rest our group for the playoffs?

news

Mailbag: Opportunities for New Players?

Having signed good and experienced players in T.Y. Hilton, Takk McKinley, Mackenzie Alexander, Trayvon Mullen and Anthony Rush, why have they not been given any opportunities yet? Are they just not ready for the scheme or are there any other reasons?

news

Mailbag: Can Coaches Help Stop Mistakes?

What can the coaching staff do to stop the knuckleheaded lulls? If it's not interceptions, it's penalties. If it's not a leaky run defense, it's questionable play-calling. Will we ever see a complete game again?

news

Mailbag: Reasons For Tight Coverage Throws?

Dak Prescott has one of the highest percentages in the NFL throwing into tight coverage. Why, in your opinion, is this stat so high?

news

Mailbag: Where is the Defensive Pressure?

What has happened to our defensive pressure? Have the number of nicks and bruises leveled out the playing field for some of our competitors?

news

Mailbag: Can the Offense Find Focus Early?

Clearly the Cowboys can turn it on and control their destiny, but what can be done to help the offense gain that focus from the start?

news

Mailbag: Missed Throws a Bigger Problem?

Dak Prescott's interceptions have gotten a lot of attention, but do you think the bigger problem is all of his missed throws? Balls falling at the feet of receivers or thrown behind receivers?

news

Mailbag: Stick With Up-Tempo Offense?

Why don't we use it more instead of the conventional huddling up before running the play?

news

Mailbag: Realistic Expectations For T.Y. Hilton?

So I'm excited about the move but should I temper my expectations? What can he provide at this point in his career and at this point in the season?

news

Mailbag: Keeping Offensive Line Chemistry?

No doubt Tyron Smith is a future Hall of Famer, but do you worry about the offensive line keeping chemistry and continuity once he returns? And will this slow Tyler Smith's development at all?

Advertising