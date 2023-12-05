Mailbag: Can Bland be a shutdown cornerback?

After watching Seattle attack DaRon Bland, should we be concerned? I know what he has done as far as the interceptions is phenomenal, but is he capable of shutting down elite wide receivers? Or do you think he will continue to be exploited? – Bob McDonald/Cleveland, OH

Nick Eatman: One of the two phrases I'd like to completely erase from our vocabulary is "shut-down" cornerback. I just don't think it exists anymore. Now, the other is "Power 5 Conference" because if we've seen anything in college football here over the weekend, there is no such thing as 5 power conferences because with only four seats at the table, someone is going to be viewed as not-so powerful after all (sorry FSU). Ok, back to cornerback. In today's pass-happy league, we've got some of the greatest athletes in the world playing wide receiver and just to stay close to them is a challenge for cornerbacks. I think there are some really good ones and ones that can win most of the time. But I don't think anyone is shutting anyone down these days. Maybe Ramsey is close and Revis was one of them and of course, Deion. But now we're taking it back two decades to find that kind of player. I think Bland is a really good cornerback with unreal ball-skills and playmaking ability. But I don't think he's a shut-down cornerback but then again, I don't think they're around anymore.