Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Can Bland be a shutdown cornerback?

Dec 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Daniels-Kurt-HS
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagKurt Daniels & Nick Eatman
Mailbag--Can-Bland-be-a-shutdown-cornerback-hero

After watching Seattle attack DaRon Bland, should we be concerned? I know what he has done as far as the interceptions is phenomenal, but is he capable of shutting down elite wide receivers? Or do you think he will continue to be exploited? – Bob McDonald/Cleveland, OH

Nick Eatman: One of the two phrases I'd like to completely erase from our vocabulary is "shut-down" cornerback. I just don't think it exists anymore. Now, the other is "Power 5 Conference" because if we've seen anything in college football here over the weekend, there is no such thing as 5 power conferences because with only four seats at the table, someone is going to be viewed as not-so powerful after all (sorry FSU). Ok, back to cornerback. In today's pass-happy league, we've got some of the greatest athletes in the world playing wide receiver and just to stay close to them is a challenge for cornerbacks. I think there are some really good ones and ones that can win most of the time. But I don't think anyone is shutting anyone down these days. Maybe Ramsey is close and Revis was one of them and of course, Deion. But now we're taking it back two decades to find that kind of player. I think Bland is a really good cornerback with unreal ball-skills and playmaking ability. But I don't think he's a shut-down cornerback but then again, I don't think they're around anymore.

Kurt: I think the idea that there are still shutdown cornerbacks in today's game, a la Deion Sanders, is a myth. These wideouts are just too talented and the offensive schemes too complex to expect any one defensive back to completely smother an opponent. Who would you consider a shutdown corner this season? The Jets' Sauce Gardner? Pro Football Focus has him graded as the NFL's third-best coverage cornerback at 90.3, but his passer rating against is 97.0 and quarterbacks have completed 65.9 percent of their passes when throwing at him. Denver's Patrick Surtain earns praise, but PFF has him at 67.6 in coverage while allowing a 57.9 completion percentage with an 85.9 rating. Chicago's Jaylon Johnson? He's got PFF's top coverage grade at 90.4, but is giving up an 84.6 completion percentage and 98.4 rating. These guys are considered three of the best, and deservedly so, but are those truly shutdown numbers? There is a certain risk/reward with ball-hawking cornerbacks. Yes, they're going to give up some plays, but if they have a short memory, they're also going to make them – just like Bland. So try to exploit him if you dare, but consider this: PFF has Bland graded second overall in coverage at 90.3 with a completion percentage allowed of 60.9 and a passer rating against of just 64.1. If he's not a shutdown corner, I'd say he's at least in pretty good company.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Aggressive offense key to success?

Is it fair to say the recent success on offense is a product of going back to what has worked in recent years? Being aggressive down the field rather than focusing on ball control that saw more rushes and short passes?
news

Mailbag: Reasons for Odighizuwa improvement?

That was a huge fourth-down stop by Osa Odighizuwa in the Washington game. Can we talk about the step forward he has taken this year?
news

Mailbag: Does Prescott's streak feel different?

We've seen Dak Prescott have similar streaks like this in the past, but something feels a little different about it this time. Would you agree? What's the reason? 
news

Mailbag: A legit chance to land LB Shaq Leonard? 

Do we have a legitimate chance to get Shaq Leonard? This doesn't seem like the type of move we do in the middle of the season. But is it possible and if so, would this be a good fit? 
news

Mailbag: Can Lawrence help run defense at DT?

With the struggles against the run being up the middle again, should the Cowboys look at using DeMarcus Lawrence more at defensive tackle?
news

Mailbag: Is Bland now in DPOY conversation?

At what point does the NFL world take notice of what DaRon Bland is doing and start putting him in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year?
news

Mailbag: Will McCarthy stay with hot hand?

Could we see a heavier reliance on the run game? Or do you think Mike McCarthy will continue with the hot hand and let Dak Prescott cook? 
news

Mailbag: Let Pollard be change-of-pace back?

Tony Pollard excelled when coming in as that change-of-pace back behind a bulldozer in Ezekiel Elliott. So why not use Rico Dowdle as that heavy hitter and let Pollard come in behind him to do what he does best? Or is it truly just the offensive line's play that hasn't allowed Pollard the gaps to hit?
news

Mailbag: Any concern about level of competition?

Are you concerned about the level of competition leading up to the Eagles rematch on Dec. 10? Any ideas on how we stay at a high level, regardless of the competition?
news

Mailbag: Was Parsons used differently against NYG?

Micah Parsons was a non-factor during the Giants game with zero sacks and zero tackles. Is there something we don't know or was he being used differently?
news

Mailbag: Are Terence Steele's struggles due to ACL?

Is Terence Steele perhaps still hampered by his ACL injury from last December? 
Advertising