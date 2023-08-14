Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Can young WRs move up depth chart?

Aug 14, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Harris_Nick-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Nick Harris
Mailbag--Can-young-WRs-move-up-depth-chart-hero

It sounds like some of these younger receivers are really stepping up, so given Michael Gallup's struggles last year, do you think one of them can pass him on the depth chart?– Mark Somma/Winchester, VA

Patrik: I'll say this in English and in Spanish: no. I believe most people are too quick to give up on a receiver who was a gamebreaker for the Cowboys and 1,000-yard receiver, and not too long ago. His attempt to return from a torn ACL only 10 months after suffering it was admirable and while, physically, he was good to go; he was anything but in top form mentally. I believe that, especially with the addition of Brandin Cooks to recreate the three-headed hydra that existed with Amari Cooper (takes pressure off of Gallup in coverage), he'll return to form. Does that mean rookies Jalen Moreno-Cropper and Jalen Brooks aren't worth discussing? Of course not. Both, particularly Brooks, is making an impression on all who watch him practice. Both of them are competing against each other though, and not Michael Gallup, and the proof is they'll have to prove their worth on special teams as well (Gallup doesn't play special teams, because he's too valuable to risk there … hint hint).

Nick Harris: While I have been extremely encouraged by the young receivers that have taken a step forward during camp, I've also liked what I've seen from Michael Gallup compared to what we saw from him last year. Also, Jalen Tolbert is going to be the most likely eventual victor for the WR4 spot, and I just don't see him pushing Gallup at this point. There's still a pretty clear tier gap between the two, in my opinion. That being said, Tolbert will have his opportunities early in the season as well as Gallup to make a big splash behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, so there's still certainly a chance for Tolbert to make that next step. I just don't see that being an imminent thing.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is it important to win in preseason?

Does winning in the preseason help build confidence and momentum going into when the games count for real?
news

Mailbag: Any players needing to show something?

 Are there any unexpected players who need to start showing something if they want have a role this year?
news

Mailbag: Why does kicker seem an afterthought?

For a team with Super Bowl hopes, why are they relying on unproven (and cheaper) options who are struggling on Oxnard practice fields?
news

Mailbag: Should starters play in the preseason?

Do you think the first-string offense should play in the preseason to work out the kinks before the regular season starts?
news

Mailbag: Is there concern about Schoonmaker?

How concerned should we be with Luke Schoonmaker's injury, which seems to be lingering? How far behind is he falling?
news

Mailbag: Are some from 2021 draft on thin ice?

Are guys like Wright, Kelvin Joseph, Jabril Cox, Semi Fehoko, Josh Ball and Quinton Bohanna on thin ice?
news

Mailbag: How will McCarthy handle defense?

With his focus on the offense and calling plays, will Mike McCarthy have a big role on defense, too? 
news

Mailbag: What changes for Pollard as RB1?

Other than getting double the carries in a game, what's the difference for Tony Pollard if he's now RB1. 
news

Mailbag: Are rules contributing to injuries?

Could some of these rules be contributing to more soft tissue injuries? 
news

Mailbag: Position Dallas can ill afford to lose?

Other than quarterback, what position is the most valuable right now here in training camp? 
news

Mailbag: Concern about a predictable offense?

Why should we not be concerned about some of the play-calling issues that occurred near the end of McCarthy's time in Green Bay? 
Advertising