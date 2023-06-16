Mailbag: CB Depth A Concern? Bring "AB" Back? 

With Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore and DaRon Bland, the Cowboys should have one of the strongest starting cornerback units in the NFL. But with Jourdan Lewis expected to start the year on PUP and questions surrounding several of the younger corners, is the depth of this position something we should be more worried about, especially given this is such a passing league? If he's healthy, any thoughts on bringing Anthony Brown back? He's not flashy, but he's a solid cornerback and knows the system. – Will Martin / Oklahoma City, OK

Nick Eatman:I'm not sure this is a huge deal, but on the topic of Anthony Brown, who has been here as long as Dak, the Cowboys did decide to give his number away. No. 3 is now worn by Brandin Cooks. Does that mean he can't come back at all? No, but at some point in the last few months, the Cowboys seemed to make the decision that he wasn't coming back. Brown is coming off an Achilles injury and so the thought that he'd be back seems unlikely – especially for that role. You're talking about the fourth and fifth corners. They drafted Eric Scott Jr. this year and they've got Joseph and Nahshon Wright as well. I'd like to think one or two of them could fill that spot. Now, if an injury pops up, we saw last year the Cowboys were in scramble mode to find someone to play on the outside. As nice as it sounds to keep a veteran for emergency purposes, it doesn't make a lot of sense to have a player making about $1 million just to be a fourth or fifth cornerback. You have to hope you can develop these other young corners.