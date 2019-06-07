Mailbag: Checking Up On The Rookies After OTAs

I think the last cornerback spot will come down to Chris Westry, Mike Jackson and Donovan Olumba. Can you talk about what you've seen from these guys in OTAs? - TYLER BAEM / SAN ANTONIO, TX

Bryan: I was very high on Olumba, but I am starting to have concerns that he's a player that will always be a tick late making plays. Westry might get a look at safety which could make him valuable. Jackson is already playing some in the slot so they clearly have plans for him.