Mailbag: Checking Up On The Rookies After OTAs

I think the last cornerback spot will come down to Chris Westry, Mike Jackson and Donovan Olumba. Can you talk about what you've seen from these guys in OTAs? - TYLER BAEM / SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bryan: I was very high on Olumba, but I am starting to have concerns that he's a player that will always be a tick late making plays. Westry might get a look at safety which could make him valuable. Jackson is already playing some in the slot so they clearly have plans for him.
Rob: Olumba might have an edge right now because he's had time on the practice squad. But my ears perked up when DBs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard said Jackson can play corner and the nickel. Versatility is key in a position battle. It's kind of fascinating watching Westry play back there because he's so much taller than everyone. The Cowboys believe he's athletic enough to do it, so it'll be about refining technique at this point.
How did Larry Allen Jr. do in OTAs? - TONY GREULICH / SEBRING, FL
Bryan: One of my favorite auto racing tracks in the world is in Sebring. Allen is already winning in life: Harvard grad and a future doing great in the world at whatever he decides. If he were to make the practice squad it would be a major accomplishment.
Rob: Allen has been getting third-team reps at guard. The Cowboys have improved their interior line depth, which makes it a pretty crowded group, even with third-round pick Connor McGovern sitting out this week's open OTA with a pectoral strain. But Allen Jr. battles, no question about that.