Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Comp Picks? Tyler Smith's Best Spot?

Jun 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagRob Phillips & Kyle Youmans
Mick-Shots--Let’s-Kick-This-NFL-Draft-Around-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

After losing La'el Collins, Connor Williams and Randy Gregory in free agency, could we be looking at three nice compensatory picks? When figuring out compensatory picks, does the NFL look at the season each player had before they were signed by another team, or the performance after they were signed? - COLLIN CLARK / PLANO, TX

Rob: A lot to cover here. First, Collins doesn't factor into the formula because he didn't leave in free agency — the Cowboys released him. The key departures are Randy Gregory (Broncos), Connor Williams (Dolphins) and Cedrick Wilson (Dolphins) — and for what it's worth, NFL.com recently predicted three comp picks for Dallas. The formula is clear as mud by design — the league doesn't disclose its exact formula — but it's based on a variety of factors including salary, playing time and postseason honors. I'm not 100% sure how much next season's performance factors into the formula, but I would guess that Gregory's $70 million deal with Denver leads to a third- or fourth-round comp pick.

Kyle: It's not a completely public and perfect science when predicting the NFL's decisions surrounding upcoming compensatory picks, but we do have a good idea. When they award these selections, they look at three things. The player's salary, their snap count from the season prior, and any postseason awards they might have won. These picks can also be offset by adding key free agents in a certain offseason, which this year's case, there weren't any. Based on these factors, I believe Dallas would receive three picks in next year's draft. From Randy Gregory (most likely a fourth-round pick), Connor Williams (sixth round), and Cedrick Wilson (sixth round). La'el Collins would have netted a pick in year's past, but they don't look at a player's entire body of work.

I'm reading a lot of reports on Tyler Smith taking reps at left tackle and left guard, and many state that he's looked impressive, albeit without pads _on. At what point is it a developmental risk to have him learning two positions in his first offseason? Isn't the transition from college to pro big enough already? - _THEO COLLINS

Rob: Mike McCarthy was asked that question during OTAs and acknowledged that the staff wants to make sure they don't "hold up progress" for Smith by playing him at two spots right now. Clearly they think he can handle it, sort of like Micah Parsons did last year lining up all over the place in practice. So far, it seems like Smith might be a better fit at guard — which is good, because there's a starting job open — but he also might be the best backup option for Tyron Smith. That's a very important role in itself given Tyron's injury history. Tyler's transition should be helped by practicing exclusively on the left side (guard and tackle).

Kyle: There may be some element of risk to it, just because he is having to develop footwork and technique at both positions. However, there are two major factors that come to mind surrounding Tyler Smith's specific situation. First, he's earning more reps, and with multiple sets of teammates, than he would by just running with the first team as a guard. Which helps with the second point. He's most likely going to play both guard and tackle at some point this season, and the coaching staff is preparing for that. Without a true swing tackle in the rotation, I wouldn't be surprised if Smith is both the starting right guard and backup left tackle should Tyron Smith miss more time.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Add Veteran WR? Lock Up Pollard Now?

If Tony Pollard has a future with this team, why not sign him to a reasonable deal, $3-4 million a year for 2-4 years before he has a big season?

news

Mailbag: Reason For The Slump? Dak As A Runner?

I don't think that fans want Dak running 8-10 times a game, but at least two or three critical times. Your thoughts?

news

Mailbag: Kellen's Resumé? Sweeping The East?

Kellen Moore had a prolific offense on the highest-profile NFL team, tons of head coach openings this past year with offensive minded GMs, What do you think GM's see in him that worries them - and should it worry the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: Too Much Down Time? Pollard & Kamara?

Could the Dallas Cowboys utilize Tony Pollard in a similar way that the New Orleans Saints have utilized Alvin Kamara?

news

Mailbag: What's The NFC East Pecking Order?

Dallas just seems like they lost the most and did the least to replace, I guess. What's your thoughts on where we are going to be in the division?

news

Mailbag: Schultz's Future? Hot Seats?

How hot is Coach McCarthy's seat? Barring major injuries, if the Cowboys go 11-6, make the playoffs, but lose in the first round, is he safe?

news

Mailbag: Could Will Grier Land Backup QB Job?

I followed Will Grier at West Virginia and thought he was a really good quarterback. What are his strengths and weaknesses and what do you think about his potential as the backup to Dak?

news

Mailbag: Pollard Returning Punts? Next For Micah?

With Tony Pollard on our team and the coaches seeming to have trouble getting him touches on offense, why don't the Cowboys have him doing punt returns with his explosiveness?

news

Mailbag: Diggs' INT Total? Schultz Contract Status?

How would you view Diggs' season this year if his numbers ended up similar to Anthony Brown's from a season ago: maybe a couple more interceptions, but a solid season?

news

Mailbag: Enough Cap Space For Schultz Contract?

What's your gut feeling on Dalton Schultz and the franchise tag before the deadline to reach an agreement on a new contract?

news

Mailbag: WR Optimism? Evaluating Tyler Smith?

Honest impression of Tyler Smith during OTA's so far? His feet, strength, speed, etc. Does he look the part? –

Advertising