Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Comparing Receivers to 2005 Group?

Jul 07, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag

Ask a question!

mailbag_WRs

How about a blast from the past? I was watching 2005 highlights, and I started to think about how solid the Cowboys actually were at wide receiver. They had Keyshawn Johnson, Terry Glenn and Patrick Crayton as their starting three. How good do you think that trio would be today with Dak Prescott? And which starting three would you rather have, that 2005 group or CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup? _– Rene Perales/Austin, TX

Nick Eatman: Not to be that guy, but I think you overlooked a trio in between that was even better. What about the very next year in 2006? Terrell Owens, Terry Glenn and an even better Patrick Crayton was really good and had it not been for an injury to Glenn in 2007, that season would likely had the best in team history. But to your question, I'll take this year because you have a superstar in the group that is right in the middle of his prime in CeeDee Lamb. We don't even know how good he's going to be yet and he's already special. Cooks and Gallup have a chance to make this a great trio and based off your 2005 comparison, I like this one better. And for argument's sake, take your pick on Kelvin Martin (1991-92) or Kevin Williams (1993-94). But either one of them, teamed with Michael Irvin and Alvin Harper formed a great trio from the 1991-94 seasons.

Mickey: Well, I'll take the current trio, I've already nicknamed The Triplets, in CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and a healthy Michael Gallup. This group has speed to burn, also with Lamb and Gallup in the prime of their careers, and certainly Cooks not slowly down a step after delivering six 1,000-yard receiving seasons over his past eight years. Back then, Keyshawn and Terry Glenn were nearing the ends of their careers. Now Glenn could still run, but if we consider Gallup the third receiver now, he's more dynamic than Crayton.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Concerns About Rushing Steele Back?

With Terence Steele coming back from an ACL injury he suffered last December, are we worried that he might try to come back too soon?

news

Mailbag: What All-In Moves Are Still Needed?

Is this a do-or-die season for the Cowboys? And if so, what other moves can they make to get over the hump>

news

Mailbag: Is Micah Parsons the Cowboys' MVP?

While Micah Parsons is probably the best overall player on the team, is he the most valuable as well?

news

Mailbag: Trying to Find Mukuamu's Best Position?

Drafted as a cornerback, it wasn't long before Israel Mukuamu was moved to safety. After two years, where's the best spot to use him?

news

Mailbag: Is There Lead Dog in Tight End Group?

Since Dallas has this three-headed tight end group does that mean the team really doesn't have that one guy who can be the lead dog?

news

Mailbag: Can Linebackers Handle Third Downs?

Do we have a linebacker group that can cover on third downs or will Dan Quinn have to get into his bag and get creative?

news

Mailbag: Is 2023 Make-Or-Break Year for Dak?

I read an NFL.com article that stated this upcoming season is a make-or-break year for Dak Prescott? With a contract extension looming, what do you think?

news

Mailbag: Will Dennis Houston Get A Shot at WR?

Could this be the time when Dennis Houston gets a real shot to make a difference at the wide receiver position?

news

Mailbag: A Place For Simi Fehoko in WR Room?

There was some excitement for Simi Fehoko last year before he got hurt. Any word on his progress this offseason?

news

Mailbag: Could Ronald Jones Star In Dallas?

If the Cowboys need more depth at running back, is it possible that Ronald Jones could end up being a star for this offense?

news

Mailbag: Can Gallimore Bounce Back in 2023?

We've seen Neville Gallimore have success. But with the addition of Mazi Smith and keeping Hankins, what should we expect from Gallimore this year?

Advertising