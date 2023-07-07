Mailbag: Comparing Receivers to 2005 Group?

How about a blast from the past? I was watching 2005 highlights, and I started to think about how solid the Cowboys actually were at wide receiver. They had Keyshawn Johnson, Terry Glenn and Patrick Crayton as their starting three. How good do you think that trio would be today with Dak Prescott? And which starting three would you rather have, that 2005 group or CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup? _– Rene Perales/Austin, TX

Nick Eatman: Not to be that guy, but I think you overlooked a trio in between that was even better. What about the very next year in 2006? Terrell Owens, Terry Glenn and an even better Patrick Crayton was really good and had it not been for an injury to Glenn in 2007, that season would likely had the best in team history. But to your question, I'll take this year because you have a superstar in the group that is right in the middle of his prime in CeeDee Lamb. We don't even know how good he's going to be yet and he's already special. Cooks and Gallup have a chance to make this a great trio and based off your 2005 comparison, I like this one better. And for argument's sake, take your pick on Kelvin Martin (1991-92) or Kevin Williams (1993-94). But either one of them, teamed with Michael Irvin and Alvin Harper formed a great trio from the 1991-94 seasons.