Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Concern about a predictable offense?

Jul 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
Dallas Cowboys Mailbag

Ask a question!

Mailbag--Concern-about-a-predictable-offense-hero

When Mike McCarthy was let go as the head coach of the Packers, he was criticized for having an offense that was predictable and lacked creativity. With him now calling plays in Dallas, what leads you to believe that's not going to still be a concern? – Mark Williams/Shreveport, LA

Nick Eatman: I think that's a concern for anyone, and it's not just because things didn't work out with McCarthy in Green Bay at the end. I think that's the concern for any OC for any team. At some point, teams are going to catch up to what you're doing - it just takes longer for some. The biggest issue is that people love to use phrases such as "If it ain't broke, why fix it?" And that's what gets play-callers in trouble because they lean on the plays that work, and always work ... until they don't work anymore. So there is a balance there that must be figured out. To me, it starts with the ability to run the ball. If your team can consistently run the ball well, it takes off some pressure of being super creative. Either way, it's going to be interesting to see how it goes with McCarthy calling plays once again.

Mickey: Well, from 2007-16 the Packers offenses were ranked in the Top 10 eight of those 10 seasons, and in the Top 5 seven times, so that's got to count for something. Sometimes overall personnel has something to do with offensive output. And by the way, McCarthy during the 2018 season, only coached 12 games (4-7-1). Plus, in 2015 when the Packers ranked 15th offensively with Tom Clements calling plays, the team did finish 10-6, winning one playoff game. But we'll find how all these changes on offense work out because last year, with the exception of the season opener, the season finale and the playoff loss to San Francisco, this was a highly potent offense and with a better defense the Cowboys should not have lost those two overtime games when scoring 28 and 34 points.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys blitz more or less?

With the defense expecting to be really good again in 2023, what should the philosophy be with blitzes?

news

Mailbag: Any under-the-radar position battles?

We've talked a lot about position battles for starting job but what about a few that are getting overlooked?

news

Mailbag: Is offensive line being overvalued?

Is it possible this offensive line just isn't as good as we want or hope it to be? If not, then what?

news

Mailbag: Is position flexibility always a good thing?

While coaches always rave about players who can play multiple positions, should they actually focus on guys trying to be great at one spot, instead of pretty good at a few.

news

Mailbag: Will Everson Walls finally reach HOF?

With Chuck Howley being a Seniors Committee selection this year, does that hurt Everson Walls' chances for 2024?

news

Mailbag: How will Zack Martin situation play out?

What would the offensive line look like if Zack Martin misses some or all of training camp.

news

Mailbag: Middle of the D being emphasized?

As a long-time Cowboys fan, I remember Tom Landry always emphasized a strong defense up the middle. Was this the thinking behind the drafting of Mazi Smith and the renewed emphasis on the safety position?

news

Mailbag: Was this always the plan with Pollard?

There doesn't seem to be a big concern with the franchise tag deadline passing for a new deal on Pollard. Was this always the plan?

news

Mailbag: Will Parsons have to face more runs?

If the Cowboys shore up the middle of the run defense, will that prompt teams to run the ball at Micah Parsons more this year?

news

Mailbag: Should Dak Prescott run the ball more?

It seems like Dak Prescott is a better player when he runs more. Is that something he should do more or try to limit injuries?

news

Mailbag: Will Gilmore Make Diggs Better?

With the addition of veteran Stephon Gilmore, not only should this help the defense but could this improve Trevon Diggs as well.

Advertising