Mailbag: Could Any Players Be Used in Trades?

Patrik: As we have this conversation, no, I do not. First, you have to take into account that the Cowboys aren't starved for picks in 2023, considering they gave up only a 2024 fifth-round pick for Brandin Cooks and a 2024 fifth-round pick to trade on in this year's draft to acquire Eric Scott. Considering they could see at least one of those return as a compensatory pick, it's not really that big of a deal, certainly not one that would have you cut into your much-needed depth to resolve. Lewis is coming off of a Lisfranc, true, but he remains one of the best corners on the team and he's also a mentor for DaRon Bland, while Dorance Armstrong is coming off of a breakout season (he's also a front office and coach favorite) on a defense that lives and breathes to rush the passer. I think they'll lean heavily on Asim Richards and other young interior guys like Matt Farniok (and Tyler Smith, obviously) to solve the OL equation while keeping their eye on free agency as well; but I do not see them viewing it as such a dire need that they'd send Lewis or Armstrong out of town — weakening their defense in the process.