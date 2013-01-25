Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Could Recent Hires Lead To A Change At HC?

Jan 24, 2013 at 10:00 PM

BRAD HEATH
BASSETT, VA

With the hiring of Monte Kiffin as DC and the pressure being applied to Jason Garrett, it appears Jerry Jones is setting the conditions for a run at Jon Gruden either this year or next. What are your thoughts?

Nick: I can see where it looks that way. I can't argue with that because Gruden's name has been mentioned before. Lovie Smith is also familiar with this staff. But remember this, once Rob Ryan took over as head coach, you could've said this is also setting up to be an Eric Mangini staff too because of all the Cleveland guys. These assistants are going to recommend guys they know and have worked with. It doesn't mean they're trying to recreate the Bucs team from 10 years ago.

Rowan: With Gruden and Lovie Smith both out of coaching positions currently, if things turn south quickly next season, I wouldn't be surprised to see either of those names popping up as possible head coaching candidates before season's end. I believe he wants Jason Garrett to succeed, but more and more of the staff is beginning to look like that 1996 Tampa Bay squad Kiffin assembled, which included Smith as a position coach. Until those two get work elsewhere, the questions will continue.

CONNOR MOORE
AUSTIN, TX

Do you see the Cowboys drafting a running back who isn't high profile, but someone who started and carried the ball enough to prove his durability?

Nick: Not a bad idea. Get a guy who is tough and can take a pounding with a  lot of carries. I like it. I think we get enamored with the Thunder & Lightning tandems and look for backs who complement each other, but that's not always the best thing when you have an injury. Get some guys who are qualified to start because with this crew, it's likely he'll have to at some point.

Rowan: I wouldn't be surprised at all if that's something they do in the mid to late rounds. The Cowboys need a guy they can trust behind DeMarco Murray. He hasn't demonstrated he can stay healthy for 16 games, and until he does, the Cowboys need a backup running back capable of taking on a full workload. The Redskins worked magic finding Alfred Morris late in the draft. They don't need a player of his caliber, but talent can be found among running backs in late rounds.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Early Options For 2022 Franchise Tag? 

Some big-name rookie contracts expiring at season's end like Michael Gallup, Leighton Vander Esch and Dalton Schultz. Pending a huge season, who do you see the franchise tag going to, if any? Thoughts? 
news

Mailbag: What's The Best Role For Micah Parsons?

I'm hearing Micah Parsons is going to be used as a designated pass rusher? Is that accurate, and what is your take?
news

Mailbag: NFL's Best WR Trio? Tight End Rotation?

How often will we see Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin on the field together? With the emergence of both, have we seen the last of a true fullback in Dallas? 
news

Mailbag: Career Year For Gallup? Faster Starts?

Could this be the best year yet for Michael Gallup? 
news

Mailbag: Who Will Return Punts? 4-3 Or 3-4?

Who do you guys see taking over return duties in the upcoming season?
news

Mailbag: Most Impressive Rookie DB?

I realize it's very early, but who so far has impressed the most of the rookie DBs: Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Israel Mukuamu, Tyler Coyle?
news

Mailbag: Changes To Roster Rules? Neal At S?

I would be perfectly happy with LVE, Parsons, Smith, Cox as our starting LBs. Is Keanu Neal more valuable as a safety?
news

Mailbag: Trying To Work A Mid-Summer Trade?

Given the injury history of LVE and Neal and how Jaylon played last year and the rookies are still rookies, is it smart to make any moves right now?
news

Mailbag: Outlook At FS? Strength Of Schedule?

Why hasn't this coaching staff brought in a veteran presence at free safety to help the young secondary and who's going to play that position for us this upcoming season? 
news

Mailbag: Quinn's System Helping Vander Esch?

How did Leighton Vander Esch look in OTAs and do you think he will fit in with Coach Quinn's defensive scheme? 
news

Mailbag: Adding More Overall Team Speed?

Teams who play in domes generally have a lot of team speed, especially on offense. Do you think this is going to change with the current coaching staff? 
news

Mailbag: Fixing The Defense Up The Middle?

It looks like we have addressed the defense up the middle, in the draft and free agency. Do you think this will enhance play on the outside? 
Advertising