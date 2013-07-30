Mailbag

Mailbag: Could The Line Feature Leary, Frederick, Costa?

Jul 30, 2013 at 01:19 AM
SKIP HOLLAR
MIDLAND, TX

What would you say the odds are of a starting offensive line of Tyron Smith, Ronald Leary, Phil Costa, Travis Frederick and Doug Free? If they want their five best out there, this seems like the winner and allows them to go younger (plus cheaper and healthier).

Rowan: I still don't think those odds are great. If those end up being the five best offensive linemen, then that should be the unit you'll see, but the Cowboys really seem to want Frederick to be their starting center, and Costa is a better fit at center than guard. The Cowboys did try the line you referred to briefly during a recent practice, but not for a long period. I do think one of the starting guards from last season won't be there Week 1, but I'm not sure there will be three changes to the line from last year.

David: I've been saying all offseason that I think Costa and Frederick will both start on the offensive line by the time the regular season rolls around. It's a little early for me to buy into Leary, as he's had just one day of practice. But with Livings and Bernadeau's recent injury woes, it seems like a logical assumption. Even with Jermey Parnell joining the mix at some point during camp, I think Smith and Free have the tackle jobs locked up, barring injury.

JAMES ROBERTS
DENVER, CO

I like everything I've seen or read about Jakar Hamilton. His interviews show impressive maturity, and his highlights from college show a kid that flies to the ball and really lays the wood. How has he looked so far in camp? Does he have a shot at making the roster either as a backup safety or on special teams?

Rowan: He hasn't gotten a ton of reps so far. An injury in the offseason that sidelined him before the Cowboys went out to California didn't help, because he showed some promise early on and was a guy secondary coach Jerome Henderson really liked. He'll have to make some plays in the preseason at safety and more importantly be a vital special teams contributor to make the squad, because his position has a surplus of talented young players. Until then, he's a longshot at this point.

David: If Hamilton is going to make the roster, it's going to have to be the same type of story as Danny McCray, who initially made the roster as a special teams ace. Practice doesn't really allow for a lot of full-speed special teams work, so we'll have to keep an eye on him during Sunday's game. But it certainly doesn't look like there's room for him in the safety competition.

